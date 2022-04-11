DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--

The "Argentina - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Argentina slower than most countries in Latin America to develop a 5G roadmap

Argentine's telecom regulator waited until the ITU WRC-19 conference in October 2020 before determining that it would auction spectrum in the 600MHz band for 5G use in late-2021, followed by spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz range in 2022. Spectrum in the higher bands (24GHz and 28GHz) will not become available for auction until at least 2023.

However, the regulator has enabled mobile operators to test their 5G capabilities under a range of trial licenses. Movistar and Ericsson performed the first trial using 28GHz mmWave spectrum in 2017, while Telecom Personal worked with Nokia in 2018 to trial 5G using 400MHz of spectrum in the same band. The company then switched to Huawei for trials in Cordoba in 2019, providing data rates of up to 1.8Gb/s.

Telecom Personal ultimately became the first MNO to activate 5G services in Argentina, in February 2021, initially in areas of Buenos Aires and Rosaria. Instead of waiting for the 5G spectrum auctions to be completed, Telecom Personal has launch 5G services using re-farmed LTE spectrum.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Latin America Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

  • E-government
  • E-education
  • E-commerce
  • Online banking

Fixed network market

  • Major fixed-network operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • National telecom network
  • International infrastructure
  • Wholesale

Appendix Historic data

