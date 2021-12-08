LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) announces that they have reached an amicable resolution with Celsius, of their respective claims in the litigation pending in New Jersey federal court. Pursuant to the resolution: (i) the parties entered into an amendment terminating their November 2, 2020 lease agreement, whereby Argo paid Celsius US $6,320,947.64 in satisfaction of its remaining financial obligations to Celsius and Celsius conveyed title to Argo for the Bitmain S19 Antminer S19 Pro mining machines covered by the lease and (ii) Argo agreed to terminate its mining services arrangement with Celsius in return for a payment from Celsius to Argo in the form of Bitcoin. The remaining terms of the resolution were not disclosed.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

