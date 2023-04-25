Ariel Marx and Este Haim Spearhead Music for the Highly Anticipated Limited Series A SMALL LIGHT, Starring Bel Powley, Joe Cole and Liev Schreiber

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Ahead of National Geographic’s highly anticipated upcoming new limited series A SMALL LIGHT, it was revealed today that Ariel Marx (“Candy,” “Shiva Baby,” “American Horror Story”) serves as composer and GRAMMY ® -nominated Este Haim (“The White Lotus” season two, “Maid,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth”) is the executive music producer for the series. The album’s original score from Marx, A SMALL LIGHT ORIGINAL SCORE album, will be released on Hollywood Records on May 19 on all streaming platforms.
Additionally, A SMALL LIGHT SONGS FROM THE LIMITED SERIES, which will include exclusive covers from renowned musical talents — including Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten featuring Michael Imperioli, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Remi Wolf, King Princess and Orville Peck, and Moses Sumney ― will be released on May 23. All songs were co-produced by Este Haim. “Till We Meet Again” was co-produced by Rostam.
The songs from the limited series will be released as follows:
- “Till We Meet Again” by Danielle Haim (originally performed by Doris Day) – Featured in episode one and to be released on Friday, May 5
- “Cheryl” by Kamasi Washington (originally performed by Charlie Parker) – Featured in episode two and to be released on Friday, May 5
- “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by Sharon Van Etten and featuring spoken word by Michael Imperioli (originally performed by The Ink Spots) – Featured in episode three and to be released on Tuesday, May 9
- “My Reverie” by Angel Olsen (originally performed by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra, featuring Patti Dugan) – Featured in episode four and to be released on Tuesday, May 9
- “When You’re Smiling” by Weyes Blood (originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald) – Featured in episode five and to be released on Tuesday, May 16
- “Autumn Leaves” by Remi Wolf (originally performed by Nat King Cole) – Featured in episode six and to be released on Tuesday, May 16
- “I’m Making Believe” by King Princess and Orville Peck (originally performed by Bing Crosby) – Featured in episode seven and to be released on Tuesday, May 23
- “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Moses Sumney (originally performed by Billie Holiday) – Featured in episode eight and to be released on Tuesday, May 23
“In the spirit of the series, the score has a timelessness and honesty to it, as it does not shy away from the rawness and human experience of the war. Amidst the terror, loss and bravery, there was beauty, joy and even humor — the score lives in the every day, both the ordinary and extraordinary,” said composer Ariel Marx. “I am so grateful to Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel and the whole Disney/NatGeo team for trusting me to write the music for this outstanding and relevant series.”
“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP,” said Este Haim. “Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”
Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies ( Bel Powley ) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank ( Liev Schreiber ) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Told with a modern sensibility, A SMALL LIGHT shakes the cobwebs off history and makes Miep’s story more relevant than ever, forcing audiences to ask themselves what they would have done in Miep’s shoes; and in modern times, asking if they would have the courage to stand up to hatred. Some stood by; Miep stood up.
The powerful series, produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios, will have a multinetwork launch on Monday, May 1, at 9/8c with a simulcast across National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD and Lifetime of the first two episodes. On Saturday, May 6, at 8/7c, Freeform will encore the premiere episodes. For the full series run, two episodes will debut every Monday at 9/8c on National Geographic, stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu, and will be available on the Nat Geo TV and ABC apps.
A SMALL LIGHT is produced by ABC Signature and Keshet Studios for National Geographic. Executive producers and writers Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Council of Dads”) serve as showrunners; DGA Award-winner and Emmy ® -nominated executive producer Susanna Fogel (“The Flight Attendant,” “Cat Person”) directs multiple episodes, including the pilot; and William Harper executive produces. For Keshet Studios, executive producers are Peter Traugott and Lisa Roos, Alon Shtruzman for Keshet International, and Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group.
About National Geographic Content
Award-winning and critically acclaimed National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, creates and delivers riveting stories and experiences in natural history, science, adventure and exploration. Inspiring a deeper connection to the world, the content studio reaches 300 million people worldwide in 180 countries and 33 languages across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films, and direct-to-consumer platforms Disney+ and Hulu. Its diverse content includes Emmy ® Award-winning franchise Genius, series Life Below Zero and Secrets of the Whales, and Oscar ® - and BAFTA award-winning film Free Solo. In 2022, National Geographic Content was awarded eight News and Documentary Emmys, in addition to Life Below Zero ’s Emmy win for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, it’s sixth Emmy overall. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or follow Nat Geo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About ABC Signature
One of the Disney Television Studios, ABC Signature produces many of ABC Entertainment’s most significant hits, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Station 19”; co-productions “The Good Doctor,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Rookie,” “The Rookie: Feds” and “Home Economics,” and late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC Signature’s returning and upcoming series include “grown-ish” and “The Watchful Eye” for Freeform; “Godfather of Harlem” for MGM+; “Bad Sisters” and “Five Days at Memorial” for Apple TV+; “Fleishman Is In Trouble” for FX; “Reasonable Doubt” and “This Fool” for Hulu. For streaming service Disney +, series include “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers,” “Big Shot,” “National Treasure: Edge of History” and the upcoming “Muppets Mayhem.”
About Disney Music Group
Disney Music Group is home to Hollywood Records, Walt Disney Records, Disney Music Publishing, Buena Vista Records, and Disney Concerts. The labels’ genre-spanning rosters include Queen (in North America), Andy Grammer, Sofia Carson, TINI Stoessel, almost monday, New Hope Club and more. DMG also releases family music and film and television soundtracks from some of the largest movie franchises in the world – from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and 20 th Century Films including the chart-topping albums “Encanto,” “Frozen 2,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning “Frozen,” the Grammy-winning “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the Emmy®-winning music from “WandaVision,” the Emmy-winning music from “The Mandalorian,” the Oscar and Grammy-winning “Soul” score, plus the Oscar-winning “Black Panther,” “Coco” and “Moana” soundtracks. Recent titles include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” plus the television soundtracks “The Mandalorian” Season 3, “Muppets Mayhem,” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Upcoming releases include “Chevalier,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” DMG’s rich and eclectic catalog has impacted pop culture globally, including music from films such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the Star Wars franchise, “Beauty and the Beast,” and the beloved classic song “It’s a Small World.” DMG produces Disney’s For Scores podcast series and The Big Score podcast and docuseries, highlighting conversations with acclaimed film composers from DMG soundtracks, as well as the Disney HitsPodcast featuring trivia and anecdotes behind favorite Disney hit songs. Disney Concerts licenses and produces hundreds of shows around the world, including Star Wars in Concert, Disney on Classic, Pixar in Concert, and many more. To stream classic Disney Hits, please visit: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX8C9xQcOrE6T.
About Keshet Studios
With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Keshet Studios is Keshet International’s (KI) US-based production arm, providing an international platform for distinct US voices, stories and talent. The studio draws on KI’s extensive catalogue, as well as its wide network of connections, to develop, produce and package content for the US and international marketplaces. As part of its ongoing production pact and first-look deal with Universal Television (UTV), Keshet Studios is co-producing the Fall hit La Brea (NBC)and David E Kelley’s The Missing (Peacock), while also co-developing several projects for various buyers, including After School Special, Ties That Bind, and The Stuntwoman with UTV. It is also shooting Echo 3, the US adaptation of Keshet’s When Heroes Fly, for Apple TV+.
About Disney+
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.
About Este Haim
Este Haim is a GRAMMY® nominated musician, composer, actor, and writer. In 2007, Este and her sisters, Danielle and Alana, founded HAIM, their all-female rock band in which Este sings as well as plays the bass. HAIM made history in 2021 as the first all-female rock group to be nominated for GRAMMY® Album of The Year with their third album, “Women In Music Pt. III.” Throughout her music career, Este has collaborated with many artists including Kid Cudi, Charli XCX, Thundercat, and Taylor Swift. In 2021, Este scored the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series, “MAID,” starring Margaret Qualley. She also completed the score for her first feature film, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” starring Dakota Johnson, alongside her composing partner Christopher Stracey. The film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Recently, she’s scored Netflix’s “You’re SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!”, with co-composer Amanda Yamate and Searchlight Pictures’ “Suncoast”, again with Christopher Stracey. Este is currently wrapping up as Executive Music Producer and Song Producer for the Disney+ series “A Small Light”. Additionally, Este made her feature film debut as an actress in Paul Thomas Anderson’s, “LICORICE PIZZA”, which released December 25, 2021.
About Areil Marx
An eclectic composer and multi-instrumentalist, Ariel Marx draws from many genres and often combines orchestral and rare instruments with electronics to create unique worlds of sound. Her scores have premiered in films at Sundance, TIFF, SXSW, Tribeca, Woodstock, Criterion Channel, as well as films and shows on Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, FX, HBO, Mubi, Discovery+. She is a member of the music branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and is a Sundance Film Music and Sound Design Lab alumn. Some of Ariel’s most recent projects include Disney+/ABC series A Small Light , UCP/Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, UCP/Hulu’s Candy (ranked number 3 in Indiewire’s Best TV scores of 2022), and FX/Hulu’s American Horror Stories. Her other works for film and television also include Utopia’s Shiva Baby, Neon/Super Ltd’s Sanctuary, HBO’s The Tale, Shudder’s Birth/Rebirth, Magnolia’s Next Exit, Discovery+’s Rebel Hearts, Amazon’s Ted Bundy: Falling For A Killer, FX/Hulu’s Children of the Underground, Netflix’s My Love and Principles of Pleasure, and Good Deed Entertainments To Dust, among others. As a solo artist, Ariel recently released her solo album Luthier with Node Records.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006085/en/
