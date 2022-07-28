NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
ARInsights, provider of the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations programs, today announced significant enhancements to its Event Manager solution. These include a new Scheduling Assistant tool that enables analyst relations (AR) teams to easily coordinate meetings between executives and industry analysts, across multiple meeting locations — providing greater visibility into meetings booked (and when), and improving AR organization.
“ARInsights has a reputation for delivering and often exceeding our expectations,” said Jeff Williams, director, digital transformation, analyst relations, Oracle. “The Event Manager Scheduling Assistant is a valuable enhancement and will greatly streamline our efforts scheduling analyst meetings during Oracle CloudWorld 2022 in October.”
Michael Seback, Oracle senior director of analyst relations, elaborated: “This is Event Manager reimagined. At Oracle CloudWorld, our AR team requires effective planning and organization across the board, and the new Scheduling Assistant feature will help us accomplish that.”
At large company events — whether in-person, hybrid or remote — managing analyst and executive itineraries can be a complex task for AR teams. With Event Manager, available as an add-on module to ARchitect software users, AR professionals can easily schedule individual analyst meetings with different executives, invite participants, generate meeting materials (such as briefing books for executives) and track the interactions for future reporting… all from a single platform. Now, the enhanced solution supports in-depth meeting coordination. With the newly launched calendar view, part of the Scheduling Assistant, it’s easy to see which time slots are available, for whom and where — so AR teams can quickly book meetings and avoid any conflicts.
With the Scheduling Assistant, Event Manager customers can now:
- Quickly visualize availability before scheduling a meeting with an analyst and executive.
- View the current schedule for an attendee or meeting room.
- Coordinate across multiple analysts’ and executives’ schedules.
- Get alerted of any meeting conflicts.
- Choose the perfect meeting time that works for all.
Additional enhancements to Event Manager include the ability to designate multiple meeting areas within an event room (e.g., Booth A, Booth B, etc. in a given space), assign participants to those locations at various times and be alerted when all meeting areas are filled.
“As interest in, and attendance at, corporate events continues to rebound, we see the need to make scheduling analyst meetings quicker and hassle-free,” said ARInsights CEO Andy Zimmerman. “With Event Manager and our new enhancements, AR teams get full visibility into who’s available, when and where. They can avoid scheduling conflicts and book meetings to ensure important knowledge exchanges and contribute to event success.”
For more information about Event Manager and the new Scheduling Assistant, please visit www.arinsights.com/analyst-relations-software/event-manager. ARInsights will also be hosting a free webinar, titled “Plan Your Next Analyst Event With Event Manager,” today at 12 p.m. ET, as part of its monthly Learning Series. To attend the webinar and see the new functionality in action, please register here.
About ARInsights
Founded in 2004 and backed by Polaris Growth Fund, ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform for managing analyst relations (AR) programs. Our flagship solution, ARchitect, along with multiple complementary products, enables hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the industry analysts that influence their business. ARInsights helps measurably improve the efficiency and productivity of AR professionals every day. For more information, visit www.arinsights.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005042/en/
CONTACT: Sara Card
703.327.4866
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: ARInsights
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/28/2022 08:05 AM/DISC: 07/28/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005042/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.