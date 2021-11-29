Aris Water Solutions Appoints Adrian Milton as General Counsel

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS), (“Aris Water”) a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Adrian Milton as General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005713/en/
Adrian Milton (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are excited to welcome Adrian to Aris Water’s leadership team, and to have the benefit of his legal expertise. He will play an important role in our efforts to advance our growth story,” said Aris Water Solutions CEO Amanda Brock. “We look forward to the contributions he will make to our ongoing efforts to bring transformational water solutions to our customers and other stakeholders in the Permian Basin.
“I am thrilled to join Aris Water. Our team has decades of experience in water handling and an outstanding track record that has established a strong foundation for growth and success,” said Adrian Milton, now Aris Water Solutions General Counsel. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience, both as in-house counsel and at a leading law firm, to deliver on Aris Water’s vision to continue to bring sustainable operations and reduced water and carbon footprints to companies in the Permian Basin.”
Mr. Milton has more than a decade of legal experience across various industries. Prior to joining Aris Water Solutions, he served as vice president and general counsel at Headlands Research, Inc., a private equity-backed clinical trial site organization, where he was responsible for legal affairs and risk management. Before Headlands Research, Mr. Milton served as the deputy general counsel for Concho Resources Inc. (“Concho”) where he oversaw all legal functions, including securities, finance, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. Concho was acquired by ConocoPhillips earlier in 2021.
Mr. Milton began his career at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he represented clients from various industries in corporate and securities matters. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Marketing from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Milton earned his Juris Doctorate from The University of Chicago Law School.
About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005713/en/
CONTACT: David Tuerff
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
832-803-0367 o
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT
SOURCE: Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/29/2021 04:05 PM/DISC: 11/29/2021 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005713/en