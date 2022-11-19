FILE - Maricopa County, Ariz., ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, in Phoenix on May 6, 2021. At least one recount will be on tap in Arizona after the counting from the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm elections ends. Once Arizona's counties certify their results in the coming days as scheduled, a recount will be triggered in at least one statewide race.