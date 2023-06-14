FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks toward home during the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on May 21, 2021, in San Francisco. An Arizona woman has accused former pitcher Bauer of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit updated this week that he held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. Bauer was never arrested or charged and he has countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and trying to extort money from him.