Arkose Labs, the fraud prevention and account security company, today announced it debuted at 83 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27 th year. Arkose Labs grew 2,010% during this period. Arkose Labs ranked 23 rd among San Francisco-based companies.
Arkose Labs Founder and CEO, Kevin Grosschalk, credits the company culture and extensive platform capabilities with the company’s consistent growth. He said, "This ranking is a recognition of our consistent delivery of groundbreaking fraud prevention technology in a rapidly evolving landscape when online fraud is at an all-time high.”
“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice-chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”
“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”
Today marks Arkose Labs’ debut on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, and this recognition comes on the heels of a series of awards and honors. Highlights include coming in at #195 on the Inc. 5000 list; being named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech; receiving the Gartner Cool Vendor Award; the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for Hot Company in Fraud Prevention; CEO of the Year; and Top Women in Cybersecurity.
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27 th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Arkose Labs
Arkose Labs bankrupts the business model of fraud. Recognized by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication,” the company offers an industry-first warranty on account protection. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Based in San Francisco, CA with offices in Brisbane, Australia and London, UK, the company was honored as the 195th fastest growing company in the United States on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about learn more about our global network of member firms.
