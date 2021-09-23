1st-$16,900, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Pocket Player (L), 121U. Lopez5-1-1J. Wilborn10/1
2Storminside (L), 121C. Emigh1-2-1Brittany Vanden Berg3/1
3Talis Park Grad (L), 121D. Carroll1-4-10Oscar Sanchez12/1
4Galahad Kid (L), 121J. Tavares1-2-2Steve Manley10/1
5Virga (L), 121V. Bailon3-1-4Pete Scalcione20/1
6Bullion (L), 121R. Bowen2-5-9Christopher Davis6/1
7Splash for Gold (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.2-3-2Ingrid Mason15/1
8President Elect (L), 114A. Lopez8-4-6John Haran8/1
9One Putt Richie (L), 117O. Hernandez6-7-2Elias Lopez7/2
10Pitaman (L), 117J. Felix1-1-3Brittany Vanden Berg9/2

2nd-$15,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fleetway (L), 121U. Lopez5-5-7Jon Cowan15/1
2Just the Facts (L), 121V. Santiago4-6-6Manny Perez8/1
3Remember the Maine (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.7-3-6Elliot Sullivan4/1
4Hannity (L), 121C. Emigh5-6-1Brittany Vanden Berg8/1
5Frankincense (L), 121D. Carroll9-2-4Conor Murphy7/2
6Dollar Blue (L), 121R. Bowen5-5-4Doug Matthews6/1
7Tap the Mojo (L), 121J. Ortega5-4-9Earl Hughes20/1
8Andreas (L), 121J. Loveberry6-4-4Larry Rivelli9/2
9Half of Manhattan (L), 124J. Felix1-1-8Frank Kirby4/1

3rd-$20,150, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Seven Seventeen (L), 124J. Felix1-1-1Hutch Holsapple6/1
2U. S. Currency (L), 121V. Santiago5-1-2Manny Perez12/1
3Stopshoppingamy , 121J. Loveberry2-2-3Armando Hernandez6/1
4Hey Hey (L), 121V. Severino7-2-6Blanca Candelas20/1
5Satiate (L), 121E. Gallardo5-1-1Oscar Sanchez12/1
6Sense of Self (L), 124J. Tavares1-1-1Leonard Slager3/1
7Tiz Susan Ann (L), 121E. Baird3-5-5Michael Reavis10/1
8Honey Mug (L), 121R. Bowen5-5-2Armando Hernandez15/1
9Field Letters (L), 121C. Roman3-1-1Michael Reavis7/2
10Flying Business (L), 121J. Lopez3-4-4Blanca Candelas20/1
11Ghaaleb's Appeal (L), 121C. Ulloa1-4-4Gabe Retana8/1
12Emily Bug (L), 114A. Lopez5-3-5Gary Delong30/1

4th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Maid of Honor (L), 124J. Tavares2-4-2Chris Block3/1
2Blarney Girl (L), 120I. Wiseman3-5-6Michael Ewing12/1
3Bonkers (L), 124C. Roman2-4-4Hugo Rodriguez7/2
4Wicked Intent (L), 120R. Bowen4-4-7Caio Caramori8/1
5Goshen Girl , 124U. Lopez9-x-xLiana Lada30/1
6Bella Union (M), 120S. Camacho, Jr.6-x-xCaio Caramori15/1
7Morrie's Joy (L), 120V. Santiago2-6-3Patti Miller10/1
8Stacy Attack (L), 120C. Emigh3-4-5Vance Childers10/1
9Kyleigh's Candy (L), 113A. Lopez7-x-xChris Block15/1
10Lizqueenfluerdelis (L), 120E. Baird2-7-5Peter Pizzo, Jr.8/1
11Eden (L), 124E. Esquivel2-5-3Cipriano Contreras9/2

5th-$14,950, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Maximus Image (L), 121V. Severino4-5-7Joel Zawitz30/1
2Southsider (L), 121O. Hernandez2-5-1Antonio Meraz10/1
3Fort Ridge (L), 121E. Gallardo3-6-2Ingrid Mason10/1
4Tale of the Nile (L), 121C. Ulloa2-1-6Fernando Bahena9/2
5Ride Into the Sky (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.8-4-8Elliot Sullivan6/1
6Nyoman (L), 121D. Sanchez1-4-1Rodolfo Aguilar7/2
7Dumbmark (L), 121I. Wiseman3-5-3Joel Zawitz15/1
8Diddley (L), 121E. Baird6-5-5Vance Childers15/1
9Shanghai Point (L), 121J. Felix3-4-1Alexis Claire12/1
10Will Knows (L), 121J. Loveberry4-1-3Larry Rivelli4/1
11Offlee Fun (L), 121S. Uske4-7-4Michael Slager15/1
12Deano (L), 121V. Santiago3-4-5Lori Plasters12/1

6th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Miss Z , 119R. Bowen3-2-4Eoin Harty6/1
2Lizy D , 119D. Carroll4-8-xAndrew McKeever15/1
3Isle of Grace (L), 119J. Loveberry5-x-xChristopher Davis10/1
4Freedom Rose (L), 119J. Felix2-8-4Michael Campbell7/2
5Oeuvre (L), 119E. Perez2-7-xBradlee Rainwater9/2
6Shezz Koldazice (M), 119E. Bairdx-x-xDoug Matthews15/1
7Lady Clare (L), 119J. Tavares4-4-xChris Block10/1
8Safe Travels (M), 112A. Lopezx-x-xChris Block15/1
9Journeyist , 119C. Roman4-3-xMichele Boyce6/1
10Niff , 119C. Emigh6-3-xBrittany Vanden Berg8/1
11Fabulous Philly (L), 119S. Camacho, Jr.3-x-xJoel Campbell10/1
12Clever Kitten (L), 119J. Lopez7-7-xChristopher Davis20/1
13Bella Prima (M), 119D. Carroll4-5-xJack Sisterson10/1

7th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1You Split Tens (L), 124S. Camacho, Jr.1-3-5Hugh Robertson12/1
2Hurricane Highway (L), 121E. Esquivel3-3-2Cipriano Contreras6/1
3Lost in Manhattan (L), 121C. Emigh2-2-2Brittany Vanden Berg9/2
4Finnegan (L), 121D. Carroll2-3-1Armando Hernandez12/1
5Get Hammered (L), 124E. Baird1-1-1Larry Rivelli2/1
6Morriston (L), 117O. Hernandez1-3-2Blanca Candelas20/1
7Mkar the Fast (L), 117R. Bowen4-8-4Harry Lynch20/1
8Olson (L), 121J. Tavares8-5-4John Haran20/1
9Trappe Valley (L), 121J. Felix6-3-4Brittany Vanden Berg10/1
10Follow the Signs (L), 121V. Santiago2-2-3Manny Perez8/1
11Souper Highvoltage (L), 124J. Lopez1-1-1Mark Cristel8/1
12Rip It Ryan (L), 114A. Lopez5-7-2Gary Delong30/1

8th-$18,200, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cloud to Ground (L), 121I. Wiseman1-4-6Barr Inman8/1
2Upham (L), 121D. Carroll3-3-3Carlos Silva10/1
3Dramatic Kitten (L), 121J. Lopez4-3-6Earl Hughes6/1
4Pleasant Moon (L), 121E. Gallardo8-1-1Rodolfo Aguilar12/1
5Cosmic Treasure (L), 121J. Loveberry9-2-8Larry Rivelli6/1
6Mister Charming (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.4-6-5Ida Spagnola20/1
7Overpraise (L), 121E. Baird4-4-11Chris Banks10/1
8Yalikeanything (L), 117J. Tavares3-1-3Earl Hughes20/1
9Grand Hideaway (L), 121S. Uske6-2-3David Reid15/1
10Convict Pike (L), 121C. Emigh3-2-4Brittany Vanden Berg9/5
11Gagoots (L), 110A. Lopez4-3-3James DiVito15/1
12Cowboys Dream (L), 121C. Ulloa6-4-7Fernando Bahena15/1
13Majestic Day (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.5-3-4Ingrid Mason10/1
14Morethansoultitle (L), 117E. Baird1-3-1Larry Rivelli8/1

9th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Fox Frey (L), 121J. Tavares3-5-1Robert Pompell20/1
2Cowgirl Kimmie (L), 121C. Ulloa3-4-5Fernando Bahena15/1
3Luscious (L), 124E. Baird1-2-5Chris Banks12/1
4Chrome Attack (L), 121V. Santiago3-6-6Vance Childers10/1
5Sister Ruler (L), 121C. Roman4-3-2Michele Boyce12/1
6Savvy Ally (L), 121S. Camacho, Jr.6-7-2Hugh Robertson15/1
7Juju's Specialgirl (L), 124J. Loveberry1-1-2Larry Rivelli3/1
8Mary of Bethany (L), 110A. Lopez4-3-3Chris Block8/1
9Belle Brezing (L), 121I. Wiseman2-3-6Barr Inman6/1
10Golden Command (L), 121E. Esquivel1-2-7John Haran15/1
11Dawn's Dancer (L), 121R. Bowen2-2-4Christopher Davis5/2
12Manhattan Legacy (L), 117D. Sanchez6-2-8Hugo Rodriguez30/1
13Table One (L), 117J. Lopez4-1-7Terry Young20/1
14Fine Prospecture (L), 117D. Carroll7-1-xAndrew McKeever20/1

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you