1st-$16,900, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Pocket Player (L), 121
|U. Lopez
|5-1-1
|J. Wilborn
|10/1
|2
|Storminside (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|1-2-1
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|3/1
|3
|Talis Park Grad (L), 121
|D. Carroll
|1-4-10
|Oscar Sanchez
|12/1
|4
|Galahad Kid (L), 121
|J. Tavares
|1-2-2
|Steve Manley
|10/1
|5
|Virga (L), 121
|V. Bailon
|3-1-4
|Pete Scalcione
|20/1
|6
|Bullion (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|2-5-9
|Christopher Davis
|6/1
|7
|Splash for Gold (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|2-3-2
|Ingrid Mason
|15/1
|8
|President Elect (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|8-4-6
|John Haran
|8/1
|9
|One Putt Richie (L), 117
|O. Hernandez
|6-7-2
|Elias Lopez
|7/2
|10
|Pitaman (L), 117
|J. Felix
|1-1-3
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/2
2nd-$15,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Eighth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fleetway (L), 121
|U. Lopez
|5-5-7
|Jon Cowan
|15/1
|2
|Just the Facts (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|4-6-6
|Manny Perez
|8/1
|3
|Remember the Maine (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|7-3-6
|Elliot Sullivan
|4/1
|4
|Hannity (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|5-6-1
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|8/1
|5
|Frankincense (L), 121
|D. Carroll
|9-2-4
|Conor Murphy
|7/2
|6
|Dollar Blue (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|5-5-4
|Doug Matthews
|6/1
|7
|Tap the Mojo (L), 121
|J. Ortega
|5-4-9
|Earl Hughes
|20/1
|8
|Andreas (L), 121
|J. Loveberry
|6-4-4
|Larry Rivelli
|9/2
|9
|Half of Manhattan (L), 124
|J. Felix
|1-1-8
|Frank Kirby
|4/1
3rd-$20,150, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Seven Seventeen (L), 124
|J. Felix
|1-1-1
|Hutch Holsapple
|6/1
|2
|U. S. Currency (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|5-1-2
|Manny Perez
|12/1
|3
|Stopshoppingamy , 121
|J. Loveberry
|2-2-3
|Armando Hernandez
|6/1
|4
|Hey Hey (L), 121
|V. Severino
|7-2-6
|Blanca Candelas
|20/1
|5
|Satiate (L), 121
|E. Gallardo
|5-1-1
|Oscar Sanchez
|12/1
|6
|Sense of Self (L), 124
|J. Tavares
|1-1-1
|Leonard Slager
|3/1
|7
|Tiz Susan Ann (L), 121
|E. Baird
|3-5-5
|Michael Reavis
|10/1
|8
|Honey Mug (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|5-5-2
|Armando Hernandez
|15/1
|9
|Field Letters (L), 121
|C. Roman
|3-1-1
|Michael Reavis
|7/2
|10
|Flying Business (L), 121
|J. Lopez
|3-4-4
|Blanca Candelas
|20/1
|11
|Ghaaleb's Appeal (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|1-4-4
|Gabe Retana
|8/1
|12
|Emily Bug (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|5-3-5
|Gary Delong
|30/1
4th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Maid of Honor (L), 124
|J. Tavares
|2-4-2
|Chris Block
|3/1
|2
|Blarney Girl (L), 120
|I. Wiseman
|3-5-6
|Michael Ewing
|12/1
|3
|Bonkers (L), 124
|C. Roman
|2-4-4
|Hugo Rodriguez
|7/2
|4
|Wicked Intent (L), 120
|R. Bowen
|4-4-7
|Caio Caramori
|8/1
|5
|Goshen Girl , 124
|U. Lopez
|9-x-x
|Liana Lada
|30/1
|6
|Bella Union (M), 120
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|6-x-x
|Caio Caramori
|15/1
|7
|Morrie's Joy (L), 120
|V. Santiago
|2-6-3
|Patti Miller
|10/1
|8
|Stacy Attack (L), 120
|C. Emigh
|3-4-5
|Vance Childers
|10/1
|9
|Kyleigh's Candy (L), 113
|A. Lopez
|7-x-x
|Chris Block
|15/1
|10
|Lizqueenfluerdelis (L), 120
|E. Baird
|2-7-5
|Peter Pizzo, Jr.
|8/1
|11
|Eden (L), 124
|E. Esquivel
|2-5-3
|Cipriano Contreras
|9/2
5th-$14,950, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Maximus Image (L), 121
|V. Severino
|4-5-7
|Joel Zawitz
|30/1
|2
|Southsider (L), 121
|O. Hernandez
|2-5-1
|Antonio Meraz
|10/1
|3
|Fort Ridge (L), 121
|E. Gallardo
|3-6-2
|Ingrid Mason
|10/1
|4
|Tale of the Nile (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|2-1-6
|Fernando Bahena
|9/2
|5
|Ride Into the Sky (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|8-4-8
|Elliot Sullivan
|6/1
|6
|Nyoman (L), 121
|D. Sanchez
|1-4-1
|Rodolfo Aguilar
|7/2
|7
|Dumbmark (L), 121
|I. Wiseman
|3-5-3
|Joel Zawitz
|15/1
|8
|Diddley (L), 121
|E. Baird
|6-5-5
|Vance Childers
|15/1
|9
|Shanghai Point (L), 121
|J. Felix
|3-4-1
|Alexis Claire
|12/1
|10
|Will Knows (L), 121
|J. Loveberry
|4-1-3
|Larry Rivelli
|4/1
|11
|Offlee Fun (L), 121
|S. Uske
|4-7-4
|Michael Slager
|15/1
|12
|Deano (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|3-4-5
|Lori Plasters
|12/1
6th-$39,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Miss Z , 119
|R. Bowen
|3-2-4
|Eoin Harty
|6/1
|2
|Lizy D , 119
|D. Carroll
|4-8-x
|Andrew McKeever
|15/1
|3
|Isle of Grace (L), 119
|J. Loveberry
|5-x-x
|Christopher Davis
|10/1
|4
|Freedom Rose (L), 119
|J. Felix
|2-8-4
|Michael Campbell
|7/2
|5
|Oeuvre (L), 119
|E. Perez
|2-7-x
|Bradlee Rainwater
|9/2
|6
|Shezz Koldazice (M), 119
|E. Baird
|x-x-x
|Doug Matthews
|15/1
|7
|Lady Clare (L), 119
|J. Tavares
|4-4-x
|Chris Block
|10/1
|8
|Safe Travels (M), 112
|A. Lopez
|x-x-x
|Chris Block
|15/1
|9
|Journeyist , 119
|C. Roman
|4-3-x
|Michele Boyce
|6/1
|10
|Niff , 119
|C. Emigh
|6-3-x
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|8/1
|11
|Fabulous Philly (L), 119
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|3-x-x
|Joel Campbell
|10/1
|12
|Clever Kitten (L), 119
|J. Lopez
|7-7-x
|Christopher Davis
|20/1
|13
|Bella Prima (M), 119
|D. Carroll
|4-5-x
|Jack Sisterson
|10/1
7th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|You Split Tens (L), 124
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|1-3-5
|Hugh Robertson
|12/1
|2
|Hurricane Highway (L), 121
|E. Esquivel
|3-3-2
|Cipriano Contreras
|6/1
|3
|Lost in Manhattan (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|2-2-2
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/2
|4
|Finnegan (L), 121
|D. Carroll
|2-3-1
|Armando Hernandez
|12/1
|5
|Get Hammered (L), 124
|E. Baird
|1-1-1
|Larry Rivelli
|2/1
|6
|Morriston (L), 117
|O. Hernandez
|1-3-2
|Blanca Candelas
|20/1
|7
|Mkar the Fast (L), 117
|R. Bowen
|4-8-4
|Harry Lynch
|20/1
|8
|Olson (L), 121
|J. Tavares
|8-5-4
|John Haran
|20/1
|9
|Trappe Valley (L), 121
|J. Felix
|6-3-4
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|10/1
|10
|Follow the Signs (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|2-2-3
|Manny Perez
|8/1
|11
|Souper Highvoltage (L), 124
|J. Lopez
|1-1-1
|Mark Cristel
|8/1
|12
|Rip It Ryan (L), 114
|A. Lopez
|5-7-2
|Gary Delong
|30/1
8th-$18,200, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cloud to Ground (L), 121
|I. Wiseman
|1-4-6
|Barr Inman
|8/1
|2
|Upham (L), 121
|D. Carroll
|3-3-3
|Carlos Silva
|10/1
|3
|Dramatic Kitten (L), 121
|J. Lopez
|4-3-6
|Earl Hughes
|6/1
|4
|Pleasant Moon (L), 121
|E. Gallardo
|8-1-1
|Rodolfo Aguilar
|12/1
|5
|Cosmic Treasure (L), 121
|J. Loveberry
|9-2-8
|Larry Rivelli
|6/1
|6
|Mister Charming (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|4-6-5
|Ida Spagnola
|20/1
|7
|Overpraise (L), 121
|E. Baird
|4-4-11
|Chris Banks
|10/1
|8
|Yalikeanything (L), 117
|J. Tavares
|3-1-3
|Earl Hughes
|20/1
|9
|Grand Hideaway (L), 121
|S. Uske
|6-2-3
|David Reid
|15/1
|10
|Convict Pike (L), 121
|C. Emigh
|3-2-4
|Brittany Vanden Berg
|9/5
|11
|Gagoots (L), 110
|A. Lopez
|4-3-3
|James DiVito
|15/1
|12
|Cowboys Dream (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|6-4-7
|Fernando Bahena
|15/1
|13
|Majestic Day (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|5-3-4
|Ingrid Mason
|10/1
|14
|Morethansoultitle (L), 117
|E. Baird
|1-3-1
|Larry Rivelli
|8/1
9th-$40,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Fox Frey (L), 121
|J. Tavares
|3-5-1
|Robert Pompell
|20/1
|2
|Cowgirl Kimmie (L), 121
|C. Ulloa
|3-4-5
|Fernando Bahena
|15/1
|3
|Luscious (L), 124
|E. Baird
|1-2-5
|Chris Banks
|12/1
|4
|Chrome Attack (L), 121
|V. Santiago
|3-6-6
|Vance Childers
|10/1
|5
|Sister Ruler (L), 121
|C. Roman
|4-3-2
|Michele Boyce
|12/1
|6
|Savvy Ally (L), 121
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|6-7-2
|Hugh Robertson
|15/1
|7
|Juju's Specialgirl (L), 124
|J. Loveberry
|1-1-2
|Larry Rivelli
|3/1
|8
|Mary of Bethany (L), 110
|A. Lopez
|4-3-3
|Chris Block
|8/1
|9
|Belle Brezing (L), 121
|I. Wiseman
|2-3-6
|Barr Inman
|6/1
|10
|Golden Command (L), 121
|E. Esquivel
|1-2-7
|John Haran
|15/1
|11
|Dawn's Dancer (L), 121
|R. Bowen
|2-2-4
|Christopher Davis
|5/2
|12
|Manhattan Legacy (L), 117
|D. Sanchez
|6-2-8
|Hugo Rodriguez
|30/1
|13
|Table One (L), 117
|J. Lopez
|4-1-7
|Terry Young
|20/1
|14
|Fine Prospecture (L), 117
|D. Carroll
|7-1-x
|Andrew McKeever
|20/1
