1st_$18,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Hour Cat
|119
|Birdman Richie
|119
|Bourbon Delight
|109
|Meataball
|112
|Izu Iz Or Izu Aint
|119
|Star On the Map
|119
2nd_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Copper Crossing
|121
|Final Call
|124
|Last Spring
|121
|Lee La Dew
|121
|Will Ya Win Sum
|121
|Morethansoultitle
|117
3rd_$31,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1 1/16mi.
|Risky Risky Risky
|121
|Launch Away
|121
|Lion Love
|121
|Stormy Empire
|121
|Summer Day
|121
|Perfect Diva
|117
|Romantic Attack
|121
4th_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
|Beau Noir
|119
|Jim and Jim
|112
|Winter's Ghost
|109
|Dare Goes Da Devil
|119
|Dream Island
|119
|Wonderstruck
|116
|Sport Pepper
|119
|Embodiment
|119
5th_$11,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6f.
|Renegade Bob
|117
|Abuelo Nuno
|117
|River Finn
|114
|Crankshaft
|121
|Devil's Rule
|124
|Powerful Man
|117
|Offlee Fun
|121
|Talis Park Grad
|121
6th_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
|Gray Owl
|121
|Piece of My Heart
|121
|Mom's Red Lipstick
|114
|She Can't Sing
|121
|Richies Great Girl
|121
|Ms Sassy Atitude
|111
|Oh So Terrible
|121
|Music City Star
|117
7th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Power Cry
|121
|Oncewewerebrothers
|121
|Mongol Bull
|121
|Marco's Dream
|121
|Greeleys Ice
|121
|W W Kan Do
|124
|Contraction
|121
|Boom Box
|121
|Goneghost
|114
8th_$14,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 5f.
|Agave Kid
|121
|Stormin El Prado
|124
|Day in the Country
|121
|Bee Happy Attack
|121
|Demand Ransom
|121
|Pitaman
|120
|Bora Bora
|121
|Givin Up None
|121
|Rahfee Town
|121
