1st_$16,900, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Pocket Player121Bullion121
Storminside121Splash for Gold121
Talis Park Grad121President Elect114
Galahad Kid121One Putt Richie117
Virga121Pitaman117

2nd_$15,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.

Fleetway121Dollar Blue121
Just the Facts121Tap the Mojo121
Remember the Maine121Andreas121
Hannity121Half of Manhattan124
Frankincense121

3rd_$20,150, , 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Seven Seventeen124Tiz Susan Ann121
U. S. Currency121Honey Mug121
Stopshoppingamy121Field Letters121
Hey Hey121Flying Business121
Satiate121Ghaaleb's Appeal121
Sense of Self124Emily Bug114

4th_$39,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Maid of Honor124Morrie's Joy120
Blarney Girl120Stacy Attack120
Bonkers124Kyleigh's Candy113
Wicked Intent120Lizqueenfluerdelis120
Goshen Girl124Eden124
Bella Union120

5th_$14,950, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Maximus Image121Dumbmark121
Southsider121Diddley121
Fort Ridge121Shanghai Point121
Tale of the Nile121Will Knows121
Ride Into the Sky121Offlee Fun121
Nyoman121Deano121

6th_$39,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.

Miss Z119Safe Travels112
Lizy D119Journeyist119
Isle of Grace119Niff119
Freedom Rose119Fabulous Philly119
Oeuvre119Clever Kitten119
Shezz Koldazice119Bella Prima119
Lady Clare119

7th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.

You Split Tens124Mkar the Fast117
Hurricane Highway121Olson121
Lost in Manhattan121Trappe Valley121
Finnegan121Follow the Signs121
Get Hammered124Souper Highvoltage124
Morriston117Rip It Ryan114

8th_$18,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.

Cloud to Ground121Yalikeanything117
Upham121Grand Hideaway121
Dramatic Kitten121Convict Pike121
Pleasant Moon121Gagoots110
Cosmic Treasure121Cowboys Dream121
Mister Charming121Majestic Day121
Overpraise121Morethansoultitle117

9th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Fox Frey121Mary of Bethany110
Cowgirl Kimmie121Belle Brezing121
Luscious124Golden Command121
Chrome Attack121Dawn's Dancer121
Sister Ruler121Manhattan Legacy117
Savvy Ally121Table One117
Juju's Specialgirl124Fine Prospecture117

