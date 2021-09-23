1st_$16,900, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Pocket Player
|121
|Bullion
|121
|Storminside
|121
|Splash for Gold
|121
|Talis Park Grad
|121
|President Elect
|114
|Galahad Kid
|121
|One Putt Richie
|117
|Virga
|121
|Pitaman
|117
2nd_$15,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 11/8mi.
|Fleetway
|121
|Dollar Blue
|121
|Just the Facts
|121
|Tap the Mojo
|121
|Remember the Maine
|121
|Andreas
|121
|Hannity
|121
|Half of Manhattan
|124
|Frankincense
|121
3rd_$20,150, , 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Seven Seventeen
|124
|Tiz Susan Ann
|121
|U. S. Currency
|121
|Honey Mug
|121
|Stopshoppingamy
|121
|Field Letters
|121
|Hey Hey
|121
|Flying Business
|121
|Satiate
|121
|Ghaaleb's Appeal
|121
|Sense of Self
|124
|Emily Bug
|114
4th_$39,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Maid of Honor
|124
|Morrie's Joy
|120
|Blarney Girl
|120
|Stacy Attack
|120
|Bonkers
|124
|Kyleigh's Candy
|113
|Wicked Intent
|120
|Lizqueenfluerdelis
|120
|Goshen Girl
|124
|Eden
|124
|Bella Union
|120
5th_$14,950, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Maximus Image
|121
|Dumbmark
|121
|Southsider
|121
|Diddley
|121
|Fort Ridge
|121
|Shanghai Point
|121
|Tale of the Nile
|121
|Will Knows
|121
|Ride Into the Sky
|121
|Offlee Fun
|121
|Nyoman
|121
|Deano
|121
6th_$39,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1mi.
|Miss Z
|119
|Safe Travels
|112
|Lizy D
|119
|Journeyist
|119
|Isle of Grace
|119
|Niff
|119
|Freedom Rose
|119
|Fabulous Philly
|119
|Oeuvre
|119
|Clever Kitten
|119
|Shezz Koldazice
|119
|Bella Prima
|119
|Lady Clare
|119
7th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f.
|You Split Tens
|124
|Mkar the Fast
|117
|Hurricane Highway
|121
|Olson
|121
|Lost in Manhattan
|121
|Trappe Valley
|121
|Finnegan
|121
|Follow the Signs
|121
|Get Hammered
|124
|Souper Highvoltage
|124
|Morriston
|117
|Rip It Ryan
|114
8th_$18,200, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Cloud to Ground
|121
|Yalikeanything
|117
|Upham
|121
|Grand Hideaway
|121
|Dramatic Kitten
|121
|Convict Pike
|121
|Pleasant Moon
|121
|Gagoots
|110
|Cosmic Treasure
|121
|Cowboys Dream
|121
|Mister Charming
|121
|Majestic Day
|121
|Overpraise
|121
|Morethansoultitle
|117
9th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Fox Frey
|121
|Mary of Bethany
|110
|Cowgirl Kimmie
|121
|Belle Brezing
|121
|Luscious
|124
|Golden Command
|121
|Chrome Attack
|121
|Dawn's Dancer
|121
|Sister Ruler
|121
|Manhattan Legacy
|117
|Savvy Ally
|121
|Table One
|117
|Juju's Specialgirl
|124
|Fine Prospecture
|117
