1st_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Lady Express124Rejoice an Be Glad124
Godsgift124Wildwood Maggie124
Singing Alli114Constancia124
Nice and True124Miss Surprise124
Rachelgotstephen124Drama Run124

2nd_$22,100, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Glitterary117Windy City Girl121
Northern Alliance121City Fun121
April's Gem124White Lies121
Rapid Transit121Zandrea's121
Smack121

3rd_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Policy Option121P H Factor121
High Spirits121Can't Hide From Me121
Two Worlds117Jeff the Lion124
Sliabh Aughty121Go for Sherrie121
Bulldog of Bergen121

4th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 5½f.

Etched in Stone119Power Through122
City Drifter122Upbeat Melody119
Richy119Valiant Vinny119
Dream Keeper122

5th_$24,050, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

The Green Mo'ster121Grandal121
King Tito117Smokin Richie121
Clear N Convincing121Tuff Attack121
Bourbon Tan121Take Me Up Brady121
Biarritz121Master Guns121

6th_$13,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

High On Sugar124Justenufftuff124
Angelino121Cappy Hour124
Kearny County121Cadet Captain121
Andrew the Giant121And Won124
Driver Dan121Memory Bank121
Behind Enemy Lines114Hannity121

7th_$40,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi.

Curlington121Red Flag Alert121
Stallone114Barleewon121
War Chest124Duchossois121
Gate Crew121Kinetic Swagger121
Bridgekeeper110Admiral Returns121
Niles Channel121Christian C124
My Bariley121Pocket Player121

8th_$13,650, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Zarmae121Giant's Forrest121
Dark Wood121Canihaveitlikethat114
Dancin Nicky121Roar of the Lion121
Dewy's Hit120Wild Fox121
Speak English108

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you