3rd-$15,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 3:36. Good. bid1/4,duel,up in time

Fractional/Final Time: 25.290, 50.390, 1:13.700, 1:25.590, 00.000, 1:37.660.

Trainer: Leonard Slager

Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Street Sense-Now I Know

Scratched: Northern Alliance.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Sense of Self124666-1½6-1½6-22-hd1-hdJ. Tavares2.10
Texas Rain121222-½2-½2-11-½2-½V. Santiago8.30
Antalya121133-hd3-½4-14-23-½R. Bowen1.80
Kingsbury Dream121455-35-35-hd6-hd4-¾C. Roman10.10
Good Mongolia121511-11-½1-hd3-½5-¾J. Felix7.40
Lady Brexit121344-1½4-23-hd5-hd6-hdS. Doyle5.40
April's Gem1247777777S. Uske13.60
6 (6)Sense of Self6.204.403.00
2 (2)Texas Rain9.804.60
1 (1)Antalya2.60

$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $27.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-1-4) paid $33.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $39.10;

