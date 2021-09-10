3rd-$15,500, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 3:36. Good. bid1/4,duel,up in time
Fractional/Final Time: 25.290, 50.390, 1:13.700, 1:25.590, 00.000, 1:37.660.
Trainer: Leonard Slager
Winner: GR/RO F, 4, by Street Sense-Now I Know
Scratched: Northern Alliance.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Sense of Self
|124
|6
|6
|6-1½
|6-1½
|6-2
|2-hd
|1-hd
|J. Tavares
|2.10
|Texas Rain
|121
|2
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|2-1
|1-½
|2-½
|V. Santiago
|8.30
|Antalya
|121
|1
|3
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-1
|4-2
|3-½
|R. Bowen
|1.80
|Kingsbury Dream
|121
|4
|5
|5-3
|5-3
|5-hd
|6-hd
|4-¾
|C. Roman
|10.10
|Good Mongolia
|121
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|3-½
|5-¾
|J. Felix
|7.40
|Lady Brexit
|121
|3
|4
|4-1½
|4-2
|3-hd
|5-hd
|6-hd
|S. Doyle
|5.40
|April's Gem
|124
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|S. Uske
|13.60
|6 (6)
|Sense of Self
|6.20
|4.40
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Texas Rain
|9.80
|4.60
|1 (1)
|Antalya
|2.60
$1 Exacta (6-2) paid $27.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-1-4) paid $33.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $39.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.