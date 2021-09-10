6th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy

Off 5:13. Good. bid btw1/4, green late

Fractional/Final Time: 25.070, 50.360, 1:14.440, 1:26.260, 00.000, 1:38.200.

Trainer: Michael Reavis

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Will Take Charge-Grassy Nellie

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Charging Nellie119143-1½3-1½2-hd1-½1-2¾C. Roman6.90
Freedom Rose119211-1½1-11-12-42-3½J. Felix3.40
Summer Belle119465-hd5-½6-13-23-1I. Wiseman5.30
Aulenti119636-1½6-15-½6-½4-4R. Bowen9.60
Livinherbestlife119352-hd2-1½3-24-hd5-2¼S. Camacho, Jr.6.30
Niff119924-14-14-½5-½6-1D. Carroll3.20
Pinkaboo119787-hd7-27-hd7-27-nkJ. Lopez13.30
Zazzy Zazzy Dazzle109878-28-198-18-¾C. Bailey32.70
Lifenhowulivit11959998-199S. Doyle6.50
1 (1)Charging Nellie15.807.204.60
2 (2)Freedom Rose5.003.80
4 (4)Summer Belle3.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.90. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $37.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-6) paid $68.25; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $65.45;

