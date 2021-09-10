6th-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy
Off 5:13. Good. bid btw1/4, green late
Fractional/Final Time: 25.070, 50.360, 1:14.440, 1:26.260, 00.000, 1:38.200.
Trainer: Michael Reavis
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Will Take Charge-Grassy Nellie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Charging Nellie
|119
|1
|4
|3-1½
|3-1½
|2-hd
|1-½
|1-2¾
|C. Roman
|6.90
|Freedom Rose
|119
|2
|1
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-1
|2-4
|2-3½
|J. Felix
|3.40
|Summer Belle
|119
|4
|6
|5-hd
|5-½
|6-1
|3-2
|3-1
|I. Wiseman
|5.30
|Aulenti
|119
|6
|3
|6-1½
|6-1
|5-½
|6-½
|4-4
|R. Bowen
|9.60
|Livinherbestlife
|119
|3
|5
|2-hd
|2-1½
|3-2
|4-hd
|5-2¼
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|6.30
|Niff
|119
|9
|2
|4-1
|4-1
|4-½
|5-½
|6-1
|D. Carroll
|3.20
|Pinkaboo
|119
|7
|8
|7-hd
|7-2
|7-hd
|7-2
|7-nk
|J. Lopez
|13.30
|Zazzy Zazzy Dazzle
|109
|8
|7
|8-2
|8-1
|9
|8-1
|8-¾
|C. Bailey
|32.70
|Lifenhowulivit
|119
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8-1
|9
|9
|S. Doyle
|6.50
|1 (1)
|Charging Nellie
|15.80
|7.20
|4.60
|2 (2)
|Freedom Rose
|5.00
|3.80
|4 (4)
|Summer Belle
|3.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (1/3-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $41.90. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $37.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-6) paid $68.25; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $65.45;
