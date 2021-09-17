4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear
Off 4:04. Good. duel inside,2p,clr1/8
Fractional/Final Time: 23.080, 46.790, 59.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.620.
Trainer: Blanca Candelas
Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Hampton Court (AUS)-Dixieland Samurai
Scratched: Day in the Country.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Morriston
|119
|6
|1
|2-2
|2-1
|1-hd
|1-3¼
|J. Lopez
|13.00
|6.80
|3.60
|5.50
|Pachi
|121
|8
|2
|1-½
|1-½
|2-3
|2-½
|S. Camacho, Jr.
|9.20
|5.20
|9.30
|Z U At the Races
|118
|1
|6
|4-hd
|5-½
|3-hd
|3-3¾
|C. Emigh
|2.80
|2.20
|Mister Charming
|121
|2
|7
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-1½
|4-1½
|J. Tavares
|17.10
|Change Direction
|114
|7
|4
|7-2
|6-hd
|6-1
|5-hd
|A. Lopez
|24.20
|Grand Hideaway
|121
|4
|5
|5-hd
|4-hd
|5-hd
|6-½
|S. Uske
|9.80
|Dick the Bruiser
|118
|5
|8
|8
|7-1
|7-2
|7-5¼
|C. Roman
|2.80
|Mr. Eleventh Hour
|124
|3
|3
|6-2
|8
|8
|8
|R. Bowen
|3.90
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/8-7) 3 Correct Paid $18.65. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $43.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-3) paid $156.48; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $100.35;
