4th-$14,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Clear

Off 4:04. Good. duel inside,2p,clr1/8

Fractional/Final Time: 23.080, 46.790, 59.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.620.

Trainer: Blanca Candelas

Winner: DK B/ G, 3, by Hampton Court (AUS)-Dixieland Samurai

Scratched: Day in the Country.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Morriston119612-22-11-hd1-3¼J. Lopez13.006.803.605.50
Pachi121821-½1-½2-32-½S. Camacho, Jr.9.205.209.30
Z U At the Races118164-hd5-½3-hd3-3¾C. Emigh2.802.20
Mister Charming121273-hd3-½4-1½4-1½J. Tavares17.10
Change Direction114747-26-hd6-15-hdA. Lopez24.20
Grand Hideaway121455-hd4-hd5-hd6-½S. Uske9.80
Dick the Bruiser1185887-17-27-5¼C. Roman2.80
Mr. Eleventh Hour124336-2888R. Bowen3.90

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5/8-7) 3 Correct Paid $18.65. $1 Exacta (7-9) paid $43.40; $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-1-3) paid $156.48; $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-1) paid $100.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

