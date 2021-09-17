6th-$13,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear
Off 5:14. Good. swung 6w, led 1/8
Fractional/Final Time: 24.920, 48.180, 1:13.600, 1:26.860, 00.000, 1:39.010.
Trainer: Michael Slager
Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Cairo Prince-Cash in Hand
Scratched: Weekend Pass.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Locash
|123
|7
|8
|7-6
|7-10
|7-20
|2-1
|1-3½
|S. Uske
|30.20
|Twelve Red Roses
|124
|8
|7
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|C. Emigh
|2.80
|Imagine Gold
|123
|2
|2
|6-4
|6-2½
|6-hd
|4-hd
|3-3
|V. Santiago
|5.00
|Girls Count
|120
|3
|1
|4-1
|4-½
|5-1
|3-1½
|4-3¾
|D. Carroll
|13.60
|Alotmoreaction
|124
|1
|5
|5-½
|5-1½
|4-hd
|6-hd
|5-1¾
|R. Bowen
|4.00
|Couger
|112
|5
|4
|2-2½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|5-1
|6-8¼
|A. Lopez
|4.60
|Supreme Irene
|124
|4
|3
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-hd
|7-25
|7-33
|J. Tavares
|2.80
|Bird Key
|124
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|D. Sanchez
|23.20
|7 (7)
|Locash
|62.40
|24.20
|10.20
|8 (8)
|Twelve Red Roses
|4.60
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Imagine Gold
|5.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $77.60. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $78.30; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-2-3) paid $555.53; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-2) paid $421.25;
