6th-$13,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear

Off 5:14. Good. swung 6w, led 1/8

Fractional/Final Time: 24.920, 48.180, 1:13.600, 1:26.860, 00.000, 1:39.010.

Trainer: Michael Slager

Winner: GR/RO M, 5, by Cairo Prince-Cash in Hand

Scratched: Weekend Pass.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Locash123787-67-107-202-11-3½S. Uske30.20
Twelve Red Roses124873-hd3-13-11-hd2-½C. Emigh2.80
Imagine Gold123226-46-2½6-hd4-hd3-3V. Santiago5.00
Girls Count120314-14-½5-13-1½4-3¾D. Carroll13.60
Alotmoreaction124155-½5-1½4-hd6-hd5-1¾R. Bowen4.00
Couger112542-2½1-hd1-hd5-16-8¼A. Lopez4.60
Supreme Irene124431-hd2-1½2-hd7-257-33J. Tavares2.80
Bird Key1246688888D. Sanchez23.20
7 (7)Locash62.4024.2010.20
8 (8)Twelve Red Roses4.603.00
2 (2)Imagine Gold5.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-7) 3 Correct Paid $77.60. $1 Exacta (7-8) paid $78.30; $0.1 Superfecta (7-8-2-3) paid $555.53; $0.5 Trifecta (7-8-2) paid $421.25;

