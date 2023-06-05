LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2023--
Armanino LLP, a top 20 accounting and consulting firm in the United States, is pleased to announce today that Bemel, Ross & Avedon, LLP (“BRA”), a bespoke, business management CPA firm, catering primarily to some of the country’s leading entertainers and executives in the film and music industry, has joined Armanino’s fast-growing Business Management team. The deal comes just months after Armanino announced its expansion into Nashville and welcomed Royalty Compliance Organization and Blue Sky Management to its team.
Led by Partners Brad Ross and Dean Avedon, BRA brings a wealth of knowledge and an experienced team to Armanino’s Business Management division, which will now include over 160 professionals centered in key entertainment hotspots across the country, including New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. BRA’s prestigious client list, top-notch attention to detail and white-glove client service are aligned with Armanino’s approach and philosophy, making for an ideal combination.
“Brad, Dean and the whole team have a tremendous amount of experience, are well-established leaders in the industry and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as a part of Armanino,” says Jason Zayon, Partner, Business Management at Armanino. “Our expansion is driven by our commitment to enhance our capabilities and develop best-in-class offerings for our clients. This is why we prioritize building a world-class experience for the full spectrum of our services whether it’s family office, royalty compliance, valuations, audit, tax consulting or business management.”
“From international and multi-state tax, to royalty auditing and tour accounting, Armanino offers a deep bench of experts and brings valuable support to help us go above and beyond for our clients,” says Brad Ross, Partner at BRA. “We’re proud to join what we believe will be the number one business management and tax service firm in the country.”
“When we were reviewing potential partners to join with, it was important to find a firm that shares our values and instills an entrepreneurial approach in their work and can help us do more for our clients; Armanino is that firm,” remarks Dean Avedon Partner at BRA. “As a part of Armanino, we have access to more tools, talent and expertise that will greatly benefit our people and our clients. The immediate cultural symbiosis we’ve had since we first met the team will lead to greater opportunities all around.”
Armanino believes the tech stack and back-office functions of a national accounting and consulting firm combined with the industry experience of recent additions will accelerate the growth of its highly successful business management division. All without compromising the high-touch approach needed to succeed in this industry and meet the complex challenges of this clientele.
Terms of the deal will not be disclosed. The transaction closed as of June 1, 2023.
About Armanino LLP
Armanino LLP is one of the 20 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world’s major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency.
