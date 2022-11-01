PHOENIX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArmorPoint does more than simplify security management tasks. It's an all-in-one security operations center (SOC) platform that can power and manage security efforts for a fraction of the market price. ArmorPoint announced it has joined the ServiceNow® Program. The ArmorPoint for ServiceNow application is an extension of the ArmorPoint SIEM platform providing bi-directional ArmorPoint SIEM and ServiceNow integration.
The integration application provides customers integrated alert and vulnerability data from ArmorPoint into ServiceNow, helping them manage security incident response from their ServiceNow ITSM module.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the ServiceNow Program and launch our app for ArmorPoint. This has been a major step for us in continuing to add value for our customers and partners to deliver a seamless, easy customer experience to receive support from our world-class ArmorPoint SOC and operations team," said Jay Bouche, Chief Revenue Officer at ArmorPoint.
Key Features:
- Automate the security incident response workflow in ServiceNow based on malicious endpoint event activity collected and detected by ArmorPoint.
- Automate the creation and closure of ArmorPoint security incidents in ServiceNow
- Enable the identification, containment, eradication, and recovery of security alerts, events, and incidents in ServiceNow
- Enable security operations teams to perform security remediation tasks from within ServiceNow
- Enable security incident escalation through ServiceNow
- Enable automated security incident enrichment in ServiceNow with data from ArmorPoint
- Reduce the impact of alert fatigue by utilizing ArmorPoint to filter, investigate and identify alerts so the customer can focus on security incident response created in ServiceNow
System Requirements: ServiceNow ITSM is optional
Other Requirments: ArmorPoint subscription with ArmorPoint REST API
About ArmorPoint
ArmorPoint ( www.armorpoint.com ) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.
Contact Information:
Heather Billgren
Marketing Content Specialist
14796446271
Related Images
Image 1: ArmorPoint ServiceNow
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.