NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
CreditCon Convention -- Array announced today the launch of Debt Manager, an embeddable solution that provides real-time information on a consumer’s debt. This new app allows financial institutions, fintechs, and digital brands to speed up information sharing during the lead qualification or debt management process, mitigate borrower risk and improve loan marketing by improving access to a customer’s most up-to-date credit account information.
In a fast-paced environment where having current data is critical to success, getting access to a consumer’s credit card, personal loan, student loan, auto loan, and mortgage can be an expensive and cumbersome process. Asking customers to provide individual statements for each account is inefficient and delays the process of paying down debt, finding loan prospects, or assessing financial health. In addition, using potentially outdated information increases borrower risk and can lead to suboptimal decision-making.
With Debt Manager, financial service providers and their customers can quickly access account data in real-time to help identify risk and make faster decisions while remaining SOC2- and Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)-compliant.
“Debt Manager solves two key challenges for companies in the financial services market,” said Deepak Sharma, VP and GM of Digital Financial Management Products at Array. “First, because the process today is cumbersome for the applicant, they are losing business due to a subpar customer experience. Second, without visibility to a customer’s current financial information, these companies are making suboptimal decisions and blindly assuming significant risk.”
Debt Manager joins Array’s growing suite of private-label products built on a platform that allows financial services companies and their customers to own their financial futures. In the past year, the company has introduced BuildCredit Loan, HelloPrivacy, and Identity Protect to its suite of credit, financial management, and privacy tools.
“At Array, our vision is to empower every individual to own their financial future by providing access to the right data and tools at the right time,” said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. “Today’s introduction of Debt Manager is another key step to delivering on that vision by ensuring consumers can secure a loan faster or pay down debt quicker without having to jump through unnecessary hoops to make that possible.”
To learn more about Array and its products, visitwww.array.com/products/debt-manager.
About Array
Array fuels financial progress for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands with a suite of private-label fintech solutions that can be easily embedded. Array drives engagement and revenue for our clients by helping them stand out in a crowded market and forge deeper relationships with their customers. More than a suite of products, we’re building a platform to help consumers own their financial future.
Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha and Phillip Zedalis. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005148/en/
CONTACT: Media
Rob McMurtrie
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
KEYWORD: LOUISIANA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY FINTECH
SOURCE: Array
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005148/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.