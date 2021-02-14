MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting death of a 67-year-old man, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Sunday.
The warrant charges Timothy Johnson, 38, with one count of second degree murder in the shooting death of Jean Lascelle at about 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Manchester. Lascelle was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
An autopsy determined that Lascelle died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Johnson was last seen near where Lascelle was shot outside the Chestnut Street homeless shelter.
Police say Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.