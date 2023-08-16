CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that Rick Marano will be named president of the company’s global components business, subject to formal Board appointment at the Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 13, 2023.
Rick Marano will succeed Kirk Schell and will report to Sean J. Kerins, president and chief executive officer.
Previously Mr. Marano served as president of Arrow’s Americas components business and has been with the company for over 30 years, starting in sales and steadily growing his career through the leadership ranks.
“Rick is a widely respected leader and mentor, with a particular track record of consistently developing talent and driving business results,” said Mr. Kerins. “We look to Rick to build upon the growth of our components business.”
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that help improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
