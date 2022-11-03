CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022--
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported third-quarter 2022 sales of $9.27 billion, an increase of 9 percent year over year, and an increase of 14 percent year over year on a constant currency basis 1. Third-quarter net income was $342 million, or $5.27 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $290 million, or $4.00 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income 1 was $354 million, or $5.45 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP net income of $293 million, or $4.04 per share on a diluted basis, in the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, changes in foreign currencies reduced growth by approximately $380 million on sales and $0.17 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the third quarter of 2021.
“I am pleased to report that this was our best third quarter ever. This is a product of strong performance by both our global components and global enterprise computing solutions businesses,” said Sean Kerins, president and chief executive officer. “The dedication and focused execution by our team helped us deliver strong quarterly sales, gross profit, operating income, and earnings per share while facing market conditions that remain challenging.”
Global components third-quarter sales of $7.30 billion reflected an increase of 10 percent year over year, and an increase of 15 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Asia-Pacific components third-quarter sales decreased 3 percent year over year. Americas components third-quarter sales increased 21 percent year over year. Europe components third-quarter sales increased 21 percent year over year, and increased 41 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Global components third-quarter operating income was $495 million, and third-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $501 million.
“Demand for electronic components and associated design, engineering, and supply chain services remained strong. While supply is improving modestly, it is still insufficient to support the backlog that has built over prior quarters. Customer service and support remains our priority and our teams continue to work tirelessly to support the deliveries needed by our customers,” said Mr. Kerins.
Global enterprise computing solutions ("ECS") third-quarter sales of $1.97 billion reflected an increase of 4 percent year over year, and an increase of 10 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Europe enterprise computing solutions third-quarter sales increased 7 percent year over year, and increased 25 percent year over year on a constant currency basis. Americas enterprise computing solutions third-quarter sales increased 3 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions third-quarter operating income was $84 million, and third-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $86 million.
“Global demand for more complex, enterprise IT content was healthy, and while supply constraints persist, we saw some benefit from our historically high backlog. We continue to see strength in cloud and software adoption. We are well positioned for the transition to IT-as-a-Service,” said Mr. Kerins.
“With strong profitability and effective balance sheet management, we continue to generate attractive returns on invested capital,” said Raj Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “We delivered on our commitment to return cash to shareholders while also maintaining strong leverage ratios. We repurchased $259 million of shares in the third quarter of 2022, which is the most capital we have ever returned in a single quarter. Our current repurchase authorization stands at $629 million.”
1A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including sales, gross profit, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.
FOURTH-QUARTER 2022 OUTLOOK
- Consolidated sales of $8.95 billion to $9.55 billion, with global components sales of $6.80 billion to $7.10 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $2.15 billion to $2.45 billion
- Net income per share on a diluted basis of $5.44 to $5.64, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis of $5.60 to $5.80
- Average tax rate of approximately 23.5 percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent
- Average diluted shares outstanding of 62 million
- Interest expense of approximately $62 million
- Expecting the average USD-to-Euro exchange rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be $0.98 to €1 compared to $1.14 to €1 in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Changes in foreign currencies to reduce year over year growth in sales by $420 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.25 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
- Changes in foreign currencies to reduce quarter over quarter growth in sales by $100 million and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $0.07 compared to the third quarter of 2022
- On a constant currency basis, our fourth quarter guidance implies a sequential growth rate range of down 2% to down 6% for global components and up 11% to 26% for global enterprise computing solutions, when compared to the third-quarter of 2022
Fourth-Quarter 2022 GAAP to non-GAAP Outlook Reconciliation
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
(in billions)
December 31,
December 31,
% Change
December 31,
October 1,
% Change
Global components sales, GAAP
$6.80 – $7.10
$
6.68
2% - 6%
$6.80 – $7.10
$
7.30
(7%) - (3%)
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(0.28
)
—
(0.07
)
Global components sales, constant currency
$6.80 – $7.10
$
6.40
6% - 11%
$6.80 – $7.10
$
7.23
(6%) - (2%)
Global ECS sales, GAAP
$2.15 – $2.45
$
2.34
(8%) - 5%
$2.15 – $2.45
$
1.97
9% - 24%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(0.14
)
—
(0.03
)
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$2.15 – $2.45
$
2.20
(2%) - 11%
$2.15 – $2.45
$
1.94
11% - 26%
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
Reported GAAP measure
Intangible amortization
Restructuring &
Non-GAAP measure
Net income per diluted share
$5.44 to $5.64
$0.10
$0.06
$5.60 to $5.80
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking” statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow’s future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest expense, average USD-to-Euro exchange rate, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, and expectation regarding market demand. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain, including any potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, industry conditions, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and the global enterprise computing solutions (“ECS”) markets, deteriorating economic conditions, including economic recession, inflation, tax rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or the availability of capital, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, changes in legal and regulatory matters, non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, antitrust, and anti-corruption laws, foreign tax and other loss contingencies, and the company's ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.
Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information The company provides non-GAAP sales, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, consolidated net income, noncontrolling interests, net income attributable to shareholders, effective tax rate and net income per share on a diluted basis, which are non-GAAP measures adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies" or "on a constant currency basis") by re-translating prior-period results at current period foreign exchange rates, identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, pension settlement loss and net gains and losses on investments. Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand the company’s operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors the business as adjusted for these items, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, data presented in accordance with GAAP.
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Sales
$
9,266,432
$
8,512,391
$
27,801,399
$
25,460,941
Cost of sales
8,079,520
7,436,619
24,170,769
22,454,954
Gross profit
1,186,912
1,075,772
3,630,630
3,005,987
Operating expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
634,353
625,883
1,931,918
1,802,534
Depreciation and amortization
46,230
48,054
141,787
146,924
Restructuring, integration, and other charges (credits)
3,635
(3,030
)
11,027
11,639
684,218
670,907
2,084,732
1,961,097
Operating income
502,694
404,865
1,545,898
1,044,890
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
1,718
1,151
4,726
2,185
Gain (loss) on investments, net
(3,480
)
1,386
(11,213
)
10,905
Employee benefit plan expense, net
(890
)
(1,256
)
(2,614
)
(3,924
)
Interest and other financing expense, net
(50,936
)
(32,667
)
(123,427
)
(97,008
)
Income before income taxes
449,106
373,479
1,413,370
957,048
Provision for income taxes
105,500
82,929
332,273
218,068
Consolidated net income
343,606
290,550
1,081,097
738,980
Noncontrolling interests
1,207
523
3,615
1,991
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
342,399
$
290,027
$
1,077,482
$
736,989
Net income per share:
Basic
$
5.33
$
4.05
$
16.31
$
10.04
Diluted
$
5.27
$
4.00
$
16.12
$
9.92
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
64,228
71,671
66,055
73,426
Diluted
64,979
72,571
66,845
74,313
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except par value)
(Unaudited)
October 1, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
333,985
$
222,194
Accounts receivable, net
11,218,611
11,123,946
Inventories
5,083,378
4,201,965
Other current assets
495,145
345,218
Total current assets
17,131,119
15,893,323
Property, plant, and equipment, at cost:
Land
5,691
5,736
Buildings and improvements
184,091
186,097
Machinery and equipment
1,544,457
1,523,919
1,734,239
1,715,752
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,138,372
)
(1,032,941
)
Property, plant, and equipment, net
595,867
682,811
Investments in affiliated companies
66,358
63,695
Intangible assets, net
166,388
195,029
Goodwill
1,979,233
2,080,371
Other assets
566,764
620,311
Total assets
$
20,505,729
$
19,535,540
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,540,449
$
9,617,084
Accrued expenses
1,273,097
1,326,386
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt
604,521
382,619
Total current liabilities
11,418,067
11,326,089
Long-term debt
3,187,025
2,244,443
Other liabilities
597,951
624,162
Equity:
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $1:
Authorized - 160,000 shares in both 2022 and 2021
Issued - 125,424 shares in both 2022 and 2021
125,424
125,424
Capital in excess of par value
1,201,185
1,189,845
Treasury stock (63,324 and 57,358 shares in 2022 and 2021, respectively), at cost
(4,338,414
)
(3,629,265
)
Retained earnings
8,865,430
7,787,948
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(607,878
)
(191,657
)
Total shareholders’ equity
5,245,747
5,282,295
Noncontrolling interests
56,939
58,551
Total equity
5,302,686
5,340,846
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,505,729
$
19,535,540
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
343,606
$
290,550
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations:
Depreciation and amortization
46,230
48,054
Amortization of stock-based compensation
3,773
7,639
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
(1,718
)
(1,151
)
Deferred income taxes
8,152
(2,715
)
Loss (gain) on investments, net
3,480
(1,301
)
Other
307
1,539
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(594,767
)
(545,314
)
Inventories
(255,871
)
(211,554
)
Accounts payable
482,061
413,992
Accrued expenses
132,636
91,481
Other assets and liabilities
(26,823
)
23,026
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
141,066
114,246
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(18,536
)
(21,176
)
Proceeds from collections of notes receivable
263
373
Net cash used for investing activities
(18,273
)
(20,803
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Change in short-term and other borrowings
(19,506
)
(1,155
)
Proceeds (payments) from long-term bank borrowings, net
328,268
154,994
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
762
3,621
Repurchases of common stock
(241,291
)
(250,221
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
68,233
(92,761
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(82,637
)
(28,820
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
108,389
(28,138
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
225,596
244,070
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
333,985
$
215,932
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Consolidated net income
$
1,081,097
$
738,980
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by (used for) operations:
Depreciation and amortization
141,787
146,924
Amortization of stock-based compensation
35,009
29,606
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
(4,726
)
(2,185
)
Deferred income taxes
1,468
9,354
Loss (gain) on investments, net
11,213
(10,820
)
Other
2,673
7,672
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(628,974
)
(262,272
)
Inventories
(1,011,763
)
(581,766
)
Accounts payable
166,602
136,329
Accrued expenses
192,759
174,583
Other assets and liabilities
(128,909
)
4,685
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(141,764
)
391,090
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(54,780
)
(62,285
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
—
22,171
Proceeds from collections of notes receivable
20,805
373
Net cash used for investing activities
(33,975
)
(39,741
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Change in short-term and other borrowings
276,516
(15,986
)
Proceeds from long-term bank borrowings, net
1,238,268
289,235
Redemption of notes
(350,000
)
(130,860
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
16,434
44,938
Repurchases of common stock
(725,254
)
(661,548
)
Other
(137
)
(159
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
455,827
(474,380
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(168,297
)
(34,652
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
111,791
(157,683
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
222,194
373,615
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
333,985
$
215,932
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
% Change
Consolidated sales, as reported
$
9,266,432
$
8,512,391
8.9
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(379,717
)
Consolidated sales, constant currency
$
9,266,432
$
8,132,674
13.9
%
Global components sales, as reported
$
7,300,347
$
6,623,926
10.2
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(273,237
)
Global components sales, constant currency
$
7,300,347
$
6,350,689
15.0
%
Americas components sales, as reported
$
2,445,647
$
2,018,551
21.2
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(3,252
)
Americas components sales, constant currency
$
2,445,647
$
2,015,299
21.4
%
Asia components sales, as reported
$
2,918,873
$
3,009,390
(3.0
)%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(45,046
)
Asia components sales, constant currency
$
2,918,873
$
2,964,344
(1.5
)%
Europe components sales, as reported
$
1,935,827
$
1,595,985
21.3
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(224,939
)
Europe components sales, constant currency
$
1,935,827
$
1,371,046
41.2
%
Global ECS sales, as reported
$
1,966,085
$
1,888,465
4.1
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(106,480
)
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$
1,966,085
$
1,781,985
10.3
%
Americas ECS sales, as reported
$
1,234,158
$
1,203,663
2.5
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(5,696
)
Americas ECS sales, constant currency
$
1,234,158
$
1,197,967
3.0
%
Europe ECS sales, as reported
$
731,927
$
684,802
6.9
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(100,784
)
Europe ECS sales, constant currency
$
731,927
$
584,018
25.3
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
% Change
Consolidated sales, as reported
$
27,801,399
$
25,460,941
9.2
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(821,785
)
Consolidated sales, constant currency
$
27,801,399
$
24,639,156
12.8
%
Global components sales, as reported
$
21,960,974
$
19,677,940
11.6
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(565,254
)
Global components sales, constant currency
$
21,960,974
$
19,112,686
14.9
%
Americas components sales, as reported
$
7,265,552
$
5,690,480
27.7
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(5,974
)
Americas components sales, constant currency
$
7,265,552
$
5,684,506
27.8
%
Asia components sales, as reported
$
9,024,188
$
9,332,211
(3.3
)%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(69,024
)
Asia components sales, constant currency
$
9,024,188
$
9,263,187
(2.6
)%
Europe components sales, as reported
$
5,671,234
$
4,655,249
21.8
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(490,256
)
Europe components sales, constant currency
$
5,671,234
$
4,164,993
36.2
%
Global ECS sales, as reported
$
5,840,425
$
5,783,001
1.0
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(256,531
)
Global ECS sales, constant currency
$
5,840,425
$
5,526,470
5.7
%
Americas ECS sales, as reported
$
3,442,803
$
3,522,356
(2.3
) %
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(15,459
)
Americas ECS sales, constant currency
$
3,442,803
$
3,506,897
(1.8
) %
Europe ECS sales, as reported
$
2,397,622
$
2,260,645
6.1
%
Impact of changes in foreign currencies
—
(241,072
)
Europe ECS sales, constant currency
$
2,397,622
$
2,019,573
18.7
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended October 1, 2022
Reported
GAAP
measure
Intangible
amortization
expense
Restructuring
& Integration
charges
Other (1)
Non-GAAP
measure
Sales
$
9,266,432
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
9,266,432
Gross Profit
1,186,912
—
—
—
1,186,912
Operating income
502,694
8,674
3,635
—
515,003
Income before income taxes
449,106
8,674
3,635
3,480
464,895
Provision for income taxes
105,500
2,219
892
841
109,452
Consolidated net income
343,606
6,455
2,743
2,639
355,443
Noncontrolling interests
1,207
125
—
—
1,332
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
342,399
$
6,330
$
2,743
$
2,639
$
354,111
Net income per diluted share (3)
$
5.27
$
0.10
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
5.45
Effective tax rate (4)
23.5
%
23.5
%
Three months ended October 2, 2021
Reported
GAAP
measure
Intangible
amortization
expense
Restructuring
& Integration
charges (credits)
Other (1)
Non-GAAP
measure
Sales
$
8,512,391
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
8,512,391
Gross Profit
1,075,772
—
—
—
1,075,772
Operating income
404,865
9,202
(3,030
)
—
411,037
Income before income taxes
373,479
9,202
(3,030
)
(1,386
)
378,265
Provision for income taxes
82,929
2,353
(689
)
(334
)
84,259
Consolidated net income
290,550
6,849
(2,341
)
(1,052
)
294,006
Noncontrolling interests
523
147
—
—
670
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
290,027
$
6,702
$
(2,341
)
$
(1,052
)
$
293,336
Net income per diluted share (3)
$
4.00
$
0.09
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.01
)
$
4.04
Effective tax rate (4)
22.2
%
22.3
%
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended October 1, 2022
Reported
GAAP
measure
Intangible
amortization
expense
Restructuring
& Integration
charges
Other (1)
Non-GAAP
measure
Sales
$
27,801,399
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
27,801,399
Gross Profit
3,630,630
—
—
—
3,630,630
Operating income
1,545,898
26,522
11,027
—
1,583,447
Income before income taxes
1,413,370
26,522
11,027
11,213
1,462,132
Provision for income taxes
332,273
6,792
2,459
2,711
344,235
Consolidated net income
1,081,097
19,730
8,568
8,502
1,117,897
Noncontrolling interests
3,615
398
—
—
4,013
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
1,077,482
$
19,332
$
8,568
$
8,502
$
1,113,884
Net income per diluted share (3)
$
16.12
$
0.29
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
16.66
Effective tax rate (4)
23.5
%
23.5
%
Nine months ended October 2, 2021
Reported
GAAP
measure
Intangible
amortization
expense
Restructuring
& Integration
charges (5)
Other (2)
Non-GAAP
measure
Sales
$
25,460,941
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
25,460,941
Gross Profit
3,005,987
—
—
—
3,005,987
Operating income
1,044,890
27,844
11,639
—
1,084,373
Income before income taxes
957,048
27,844
11,639
(10,724
)
985,807
Provision for income taxes
218,068
7,120
2,565
(2,581
)
225,172
Consolidated net income
738,980
20,724
9,074
(8,143
)
760,635
Noncontrolling interests
1,991
447
—
—
2,438
Net income attributable to shareholders
$
736,989
$
20,277
$
9,074
$
(8,143
)
$
758,197
Net income per diluted share (3)
$
9.92
$
0.27
$
0.12
$
(0.11
)
$
10.20
Effective tax rate (4)
22.8
%
22.8
%
(1) Other includes (gain) loss on investments, net.
(2) Other includes gain on investments, net and pension settlement loss.
(3) The sum of the components for diluted EPS, as adjusted may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.
(4) The items as shown in this table, represent the reconciling items for the tax rate as reported by GAAP measure and as a non-GAAP measure.
(5) Restructuring & Integration charges include impairment related to various long-lived assets.
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Sales:
Global components
$
7,300,347
$
6,623,926
$
21,960,974
$
19,677,940
Global ECS
1,966,085
1,888,465
5,840,425
5,783,001
Consolidated
$
9,266,432
$
8,512,391
$
27,801,399
$
25,460,941
Operating income (loss):
Global components (a)
$
494,587
$
385,353
$
1,518,423
$
1,001,772
Global ECS
83,976
76,793
253,744
235,251
Corporate (b)
(75,869
)
(57,281
)
(226,269
)
(192,133
)
Consolidated
$
502,694
$
404,865
$
1,545,898
$
1,044,890
(a)
Global components operating income includes $12.5 million related to proceeds from legal settlements for the first nine months of 2021. Global components operating income for the first nine months of 2021 includes $4.5 million in restructuring, integration, and other charges.
(b)
Corporate operating income includes restructuring, integration, and other charges (credits) of $3.6 million and $11.0 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022, respectively, and $(3.0) million and $7.2 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
October 1, 2022
October 2, 2021
Global components operating income, as reported
$
494,587
$
385,353
$
1,518,423
$
1,001,772
Intangible assets amortization expense
6,691
6,974
20,303
20,973
Restructuring, integration, and other charges
—
—
—
4,482
Global components non-GAAP operating income
$
501,278
$
392,327
$
1,538,726
$
1,027,227
Global ECS operating income, as reported
$
83,976
$
76,793
$
253,744
$
235,251
Intangible assets amortization expense
1,983
2,228
6,219
6,871
Global ECS non-GAAP operating income
$
85,959
$
79,021
$
259,963
$
242,122
