Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2022 financial results on Aug. 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM ET.
Register online at https://conferencingportals.com/event/gniMxNyn to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via live webcast at investor.arrow.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a webcast replay will be available at investor.arrow.com. The webcast replay will be available for one year.
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
