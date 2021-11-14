BOSTON (AP) — An art show meant to commemorate the toll of lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S. is on display in Cambridge.
The project called “Remembering Together: Marking Lives COVID-19” came about as a collaborative social media project. Artists were invited to make at least 1,000 “marks” on any surface in any medium, and then post a public photo of the work using the hashtag #markinglivescovid19.
Over 140 artists are presenting physical works that include 1,000 marks or more, as well as numerous entries that will be shown digitally. The exhibition runs through Friday at the Broad Institute, a research center affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
Visits to the exhibition are limited to eight guests at a time, and guests must register in advance.
Visitors to the Broad Institute must be vaccinated and wear a mask.
Organizers of the show say there were inspired by projects like the AIDS Memorial Quilt.
A percent of sales of artwork from the exhibition will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank’s COVID-19 relief efforts.