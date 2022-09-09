DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
The "Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research Report by Product, Solution, Technology, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Artificial Intelligence In Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was estimated at USD 892.99 million in 2021, USD 1,121.16 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 25.72% to reach USD 3,527.32 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Share Analysis:
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- ICT infrastructure development in developing countries
- Rise in adoption of AI in remote patient monitoring due to real time monitoring and improved patient engagement
- Growth in demand due to optimizing management and lower human errors
Restraints
- Lack of awareness in remote areas
- Expensive as compared to traditional facilities
Opportunities
- Rapid digitalization and extensive use of social media of consumer
- Shift in trend towards wearable technology
Challenges
- Increasing concern related to cybersecurity and privacy
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Companies Mentioned
- 100 Plus
- AiCure
- Binah.ai
- Biofourmis
- Cardiomo
- ChroniSense Medical
- ContinUse Biometrics (Cu-Bx)
- Current Health
- Ejenta
- Eko
- Engagely.ai
- Feebris
- GYANT
- iHealth
- Medical Device + Diagnostic Industry (MD+DI)
- Medopad
- Myia
- Neoteryx, LLC
- Neteera
- Tech Vedika
- ten3T Healthcare
- Vitls
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3whs1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005231/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/09/2022 07:10 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 07:10 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005231/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.