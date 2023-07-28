DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2023--
The "Artificial Intelligence in the Global Fintech Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in fintech market is projected to achieve an estimated value of $4.1 billion by 2028, showcasing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers behind this growth include the increasing use of AI in the financial sector to combat online banking fraud and the growing trend of digitalization in financial, banking, and insurance industries.
This report explores the bright future of artificial intelligence (AI) in the global fintech market, presenting a plethora of opportunities in various sectors, including virtual assistants (chatbots), business analytics and reporting, customer behavioral analytics, fraud detection, and quantitative & asset management.
In this dynamic market, companies are competing based on the quality of their products and services. Major players in the artificial intelligence in the fintech market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities, making R&D investments, developing infrastructures, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. These strategies empower AI companies in the fintech market to cater to rising demand, maintain competitive effectiveness, drive product and technological innovation, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Segmentation:
The comprehensive study encompasses trends and forecasts for artificial intelligence in the global fintech market across multiple segments, including component, deployment, application, and region:
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Component:
- Solutions
- Services (Managed and Professional)
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Deployment:
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Application:
- Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
- Business Analytics and Reporting
- Customer Behavioral Analytics
- Fraud Detection
- Quantitative and Asset Management
- Others
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
List of Key Artificial Intelligence Companies in Fintech Market:
Some of the key artificial intelligence companies in the fintech market, as profiled in this report, include:
- Microsoft
- Salesforce
- International Business Machines (IBM)
- Amelia U.S
Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Insights:
The report projects that the "solution" segment will continue to be the larger component segment over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for AI-based banking software to gather and extract accurate data, supporting business expansion and facilitating the detection and prevention of financial fraud, while simultaneously enhancing client relationships.
Moreover, "business analytics and reporting" is expected to be the largest application segment, driven by its growing significance in improving operational effectiveness, enhancing decision-making processes, and boosting business revenue.
Additionally, North America is anticipated to remain the largest region, primarily due to its well-established technological infrastructure and the rising number of start-ups delivering efficient financial services in the region.
Key Features of the Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market Report:
- Market Size Estimates: Artificial intelligence in fintech market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
- Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions
- Segmentation Analysis: Artificial intelligence in fintech market size by various segments, such as by component, deployment, application, and region
- Regional Analysis: Artificial intelligence in the fintech market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
- Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different components, deployments, applications, and regions for the artificial intelligence in fintech market
- Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for artificial intelligence in the fintech market
- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model
