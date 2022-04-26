WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence:
What:
Presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) and FinRegLab, the Symposium will feature a group of presenters and panelists working to develop policies and frameworks to evaluate and assess the goals of improving the trustworthiness, inclusiveness, and equity of artificial intelligence (AI) deployment.
The Symposium is designed to address how AI relates to ensuring inclusive economic growth, supporting diversity and financial inclusion, and mitigating risks such as bias and unfairness.
When:
April 27, 2022 from 9:00am-4:00pm ET
Where:
Auditorium, Herbert C. Hoover Building, 1401 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20230
Who:
Leaders in government, industry, civil society organizations, and academia will explore potential opportunities and challenges posed by AI deployment across different economic sectors, with a particular focus on financial services and health data. Speakers include Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce; Joni Ernst, Iowa Senator; Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency; Susan Athey, Professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business and Associate Director of HAI; and Daniel E. Ho, Professor of Law and Political Science at Stanford and Associate Director of HAI.
Contact:
Accredited members of the press interested in attending the Symposium should contact Jeremy Edwards at JEdwards@doc.gov or Stacy Peña at stacy.pena@stanford.edu.
For more information on the Symposium, please visit the event page here.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005387/en/
CONTACT: Jeremy Edwards
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT UNIVERSITY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE EDUCATION NETWORKS INTERNET WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HARDWARE STATE/LOCAL DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/26/2022 06:01 AM/DISC: 04/26/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005387/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.