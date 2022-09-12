MILWAUKEE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2022 totaled $132.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $69.2 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of August 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$20,016 
Global Discovery1,687 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,991 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,389 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity543 
Non-U.S. Growth13,683 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth6,803 
China Post-Venture188 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,717 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,195 
Value Income10 
International Value Team  
International Value28,867 
International Explorer47 
Global Value Team  
Global Value21,554 
Select Equity355 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets975 
Credit Team  
High Income7,036 
Credit Opportunities137 
Floating Rate45 
Developing World Team  
Developing World4,223 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,250 
Antero Peak Hedge945 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained15 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities42 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities10 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$132,723 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $81 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Copyright 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Trending Video

Recommended for you