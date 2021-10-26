SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Aryaka ®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced the appointment of Ed Pearce as its new national channel director – North America. The newly created role is dedicated to collaborating and building go-to-market strategies with Aryaka’s North America partners. Pearce will report to Craig Patterson, Aryaka’s Channel Chief and Vice President of Sales – Americas.
“Ed is a proven channel leader who has spent most of his career leading and managing key partner relationships that have driven profitable results for the companies he’s worked for. He has the proven ability to create and launch programs that produces immediate sales and profitability,” said Patterson. “With Ed’s background, relationships and strategic mindset, we can implement new and exciting growth strategies with Aryaka’s trusted partners.”
Pearce has more than 20 years of executive-level channel expertise in relationship management, strategic business planning and execution, and revenue growth with partners. Prior to joining Aryaka, Pearce served in various channel and sales leadership roles, including vice president of channel sales at Windstream Communications, where he was responsible for supporting hundreds of partners with complex enterprise opportunities in the company’s largest territory. Earlier in his career, Pearce held roles as vice president of sales and business development for First Communications, vice president of alternate channels for LDMI/Talk America and vice president of alternate channels for Bullseye.
“I am pleased to be joining Aryaka at this pivotal time in the company’s evolution. With their recent acquisition of Secucloud, they’re perfectly positioned to offer channel partners a global managed secure SD-WAN solution that any size enterprise in the world can take advantage of,” said Pearce. “I’m excited to represent Aryaka with our largest partners and their business customers. I have a long track record of success in the channel and a unique skill set to create win-win strategies for both Aryaka and our partners.”
About Aryaka
Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.
