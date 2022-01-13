TAMPA, Fla. — When Steve Cutter’s landlord unexpectedly sold the house he was renting, his family had to spend $2,300 a month on a New Port Richey, Florida, motel room to avoid sleeping in their car. The monthly $300 he and his wife received from the IRS for their 6-year-old was, he said, the difference between “eating ramen every night of the month or getting actual food.”
When Tampa’s Melody Richardson and her husband caught COVID-19 and couldn’t work for most of August, the $500 per month child tax credit meant groceries for their two teen daughters. When her husband, Reginald, died from the virus in September, that money became “our survival.”
When the pandemic forced St. Petersburg’s Peter Jensen out of a job, he said, he wound up working part time while taking classes to become a certified Harley-Davidson technician. He hoped to earn more to support the two teen daughters he has sole custody of and two younger sons who live with him part time.
He maxed out his credit card, fell months behind on rent and, he said, “I was probably two weeks from getting my car repoed.” Monthly $800 child tax credit payments kicked in then, saving him. “Without that money, we were looking at an eviction. It filled in the little holes everywhere.”
The expanded child tax credit, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, officially expired in January.
The law increased an already-existing federal child tax credit from a maximum of $2,000 per child in 2020 to $3,000 per child under 18, and $3,600 per child under 6. And instead of making parents wait for that money in their tax return this spring, the IRS disbursed some of it in monthly installments of $250 or $300 per child since July.
It also made the credit fully refundable, meaning even families with no earned income that owed no federal taxes could receive it.
Some Tampa Bay parents who received advance payments over those six months described them to the Tampa Bay Times as a lifeline. Some said the money wasn’t critical, but it certainly helped out. A few said they’d opted out of the advance payments and preferred to get it all back as a lump sum at tax time.
Unless Congress takes action to extend the tax credit changes, the final advance payments were made in December, and the amount of the annual credit would revert back to lower 2020 amounts. The Democrats’ Build Back Better bill, which has stalled in Congress, would have extended the increased tax credits through 2022.
The child tax credit in 2021 was more generous than ever before, said Florida State University professor Luke Rodgers, who researches how tax policy affects families. That meant more money reaching more families than would have benefited previously.
Low-income families benefit the most, experts say, and data shows that people are spending the money as it was intended — on rent, child care and food. That money flows back into the economy, said Norín Dollard, a senior policy analyst with the Florida Policy Institute.
“It really does help to start to close the income gap,” said Dollard, who noted families of color tend to be disproportionately burdened by poverty.
On the other hand, some view it as an expensive undertaking and wonder if families most in need could be targeted through previously existing programs — like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — to save costs, said Rodgers, the economics professor.
Some economists may wonder, too, if the payments reduce incentives to work. But the data suggests, Dollard said, that is not happening.
”If we want healthy, thriving kids,” she said, “reducing poverty is an excellent way to go about that.”
Results of a Morning Consult/Politico poll in late December showed voters are divided over whether the child tax credit should continue another year, with 47 percent in favor of and 42 percent opposed.
Crystal Merens works in human resources and is a single mother with children ages 3, 6 and 9 in New Port Richey. The 36-year-old used her monthly payments of $550 on before- and after-school care for the two oldest kids. Monthly child care, she said, costs as much as her mortgage.
What was left she used for groceries and car insurance, expenses she said that rose significantly in recent months. If the tax credit isn’t extended, she said she’ll have to get a second job delivering for Shipt or Uber Eats when her kids are at school and on evenings when she has a babysitter. She said the thought of missing her children’s sporting events to work depresses her.
“I’ve seen how (the child tax credit) has helped lift children out of poverty,” Merens said. “It’s not free money, you’re just getting half your tax refund early, it’s not hurting anybody.”
Merens said she does not receive any child support and earns too much to receive other government assistance. She called it “making too much to get any other kind of help, but not enough to live comfortably.”
“I’ve had people tell me I’d be better off if I quit my job,” she said, “but that doesn’t help anything, societally. ... I want my children to see that hard work does pay off.”
Erin Bates, a state employee and single parent to three teens in St. Petersburg, said the end of payments comes “at the worst possible time with rents skyrocketing and daily living costs rising.” She said getting the money in advance has helped more than getting a big tax return later.
A lump sum “takes a lot more discipline, planning and judiciousness to figure out how to stretch it,” she said. “Assuming it’s not ... going straight to past due bills or debt that built up because things were so lean in the year prior to that.”
©2022 Tampa Bay Times. Visit tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.