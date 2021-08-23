North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.