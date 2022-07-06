BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 30,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, just announced it is opening a new clinic in Wheelersburg, OH on July 6 th. Located at 8328 Ohio River Road, this new clinic joins a network of more than 80 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and West Virginia. Immediate appointments are available and individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 866-755-4258 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Spero Health is in network with Ohio Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans to ensure cost is not a barrier to treatment.
Drug overdose deaths have topped a million in the United States over the last 20 years. Overdose deaths in Ohio and the United States set a record in 2020, and unintentional drug overdose is now one of the leading causes of injury death surpassing motor vehicle crashes. Speaking about this, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “The drug epidemic has had a significant impact on both large cities and small towns reaching all demographics. While Ohio showed promise of the drug epidemic slowing in 2021, recent data shows drug trends moving in the wrong direction. The surge of deaths that are devastating communities will only continue due to the spread of a street drug like fentanyl which is cheap and 50 times more potent than heroin. There has also been an alarming rise of Methamphetamine use which people are mixing with other substances leading to even more overdose deaths. The drug epidemic requires a comprehensive community response, and in Wheelersburg we are already working with partners and friends to ensure patients and their families have access to resources they need to make positive changes in their lives. In the coming months and years we are committed to bringing resources to more people in more places so communities have access to life-saving care as we live our Mission of Saving Lives, Instilling Hope and Restoring Relationships.”
Spero Health strives to meet people where they are by offering a community-based approach to treatment utilizing an innovative and evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “Often times people don’t know where to turn or are afraid of judgement, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”
About Spero Health
Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 80 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 30,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
