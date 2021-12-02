LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Just 42 percent of eligible American seniors have received their third COVID vaccine dose, leaving many older adults at risk. Starting December 9, SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, in partnership with MedArrive, a platform powering care into the home, will dispatch paramedic and EMT teams across Los Angeles and Orange Counties to provide flu vaccines and COVID-19 boosters to homebound SCAN members. The vaccinations will also be available to caregivers and adult family members at no cost.
“As COVID variants rapidly spread and immunity wanes among high-risk older adults, it’s imperative that we remove any barriers that are keeping people from being fully vaccinated, which is why SCAN is offering no-cost COVID and flu vaccine shots to our homebound members,” said Sharon Jhawar, SCAN’s chief pharmacy officer.
“One thing that this pandemic has taught us for sure is that telemedicine on its own is just not enough. MedArrive bridges the virtual care gap. Our platform connects health plans like SCAN with a network of Field Providers, with EMS at the core, to seamlessly provide in-home care for their members. The expansion of our program with SCAN is a perfect example of the power of the platform and our ability to have an outside impact on some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Dan Trigub, CEO and co-founder of MedArrive.
The latest in-home vaccination program is modeled after SCAN’s successful in-home COVID vaccination program, which provided two-dose vaccines to homebound members, their caregivers and family members earlier this year. This unique collaboration successfully reduced vaccination inequities among SCAN’s Latinx, Black and low-income member population. For key data on these efforts, read the full press release here.
For more information about the in-home vaccination program, visit https://medarrive.com/scan.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 220,000 members in California. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services throughout our California service area. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About MedArrive
MedArrive enables healthcare payers and providers to seamlessly extend care services into the home, unlocking access to high-quality healthcare for more people at a fraction of the cost. MedArrive’s healthcare logistics and services platform allows providers and payers to bridge the virtual care gap, integrating physician-led telemedicine with in-person care from EMS professionals, Nurses, Community Health Workers, Phlebotomists, and more. As a result, patients can access trusted medical expertise from their homes' comfort and safety without interruption to the continuity of care, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes, a better-utilized healthcare workforce, and significant cost savings for patients and providers alike. MedArrive has more than 50k highly-skilled "Field Providers'' including EMS professionals in its national network, and services span dozens of clinical use cases, including complex condition monitoring, transitional care, and readmission prevention, vaccinations and immunizations, medication administration and much more. To learn more, visit medarrive.com or follow us on Twitter @medarrive or LinkedIn.
