Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 23,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, announced today it will open a new clinic in Cincinnati, OH. Located at 5310 Rapid Run Road Suite 200, they will begin seeing patients on Monday, October 4th, offering a combination of in-person and telehealth visits. Responding to the growing demand for local, affordable, and comprehensive addiction treatment services, Spero Health has over 60 clinics throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Indiana and is in network with Ohio Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to walk-in for help or call: 513-743-7620 for more information or to schedule an immediate appointment.
Overdose deaths in Ohio and the United States set a new record in 2020, and unintentional drug overdose is now one of the leading causes of injury death surpassing motor vehicle crashes. According to RecoveryOhio, the state experienced a 24% increase in unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2020.
During the height of the pandemic, Hamilton County saw a 34 percent decrease in opioid-related deaths and a greater than 50 percent increase in the number of people receiving treatment. Speaking about this, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “Hamilton County has a wonderful Coalition who started planning early in 2020 to put measures in place to lessen the impact the pandemic had on our most vulnerable. While most other communities experienced a surge in overdose related deaths during that time, Hamilton County worked with community partners to mitigate the damage we saw happen in other areas. People really struggled with forced social isolation, loss of support and access to care, and this community worked extremely hard to keep lines of care open. Our goal is to join these efforts as another resource on the front line to continue to turn the tide of an out of control drug epidemic and bring hope and restoration to the lives of people struggling with addiction. In Cincinnati we want to bring immediate relief to families, friends and neighbors who are struggling with this disease by offering quick access to high quality care.” said Priest.
Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “Uncertainty and disruptions in daily life are still hitting those with substance use disorder particularly hard, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more. We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the help they need that’s both affordable and close to home.”
About Spero Health
Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates almost 60 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 23,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
