Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 30,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, just announced that three new clinics will open their doors to start seeing patients the week of May 16 th in the cities of Richmond, Winchester, and Newport News. These new clinics join a network of more than 75 Spero Health locations throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and West Virginia. The organization is in-network with Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans to ensure cost is not a barrier for individuals seeking help. Immediate appointments are available, and individuals who need addiction treatment services are encouraged to call: 866-755-4258 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Locations of the new Spero Health clinics are:
Spero Health Richmond Clinic - 2709 Byron Street
Spero Health Winchester Clinic - 704 Baker Lane, Suite 4
Spero Health Newport News Clinic - 729 Thimble Shoals Blvd, Suite 5E
Expansion efforts by Spero Health reflect a strong commitment to strengthen the state's local resources so individuals have access to addiction treatment services close to home. According to the Virginia Medical Examiners Office, fatal fentanyl and/or heroin overdoses increased 58.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, with 2021 numbers predicted to be even higher. Speaking about drug trends and the deadly impact, CEO of Spero Health Steve Priest said, “Abuse of pain medication attributed to a sharp spike in overdose deaths in the Commonwealth over the past decade, but drug trends changed. As access to pain medication dried up, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, became the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. Recent data confirmed that fentanyl was involved in 3 out of every 4 opioid deaths in the state. We are also seeing an alarming rise of Methamphetamine use as a commonly cited substance people are mixing with other substances leading to even more overdose deaths. Oftentimes people simply do not know where to go, or are afraid of judgment and feel ashamed, we lead with compassion and offer immediate access to care.”
Spero Health strives to meet people where they are by offering a community-based approach to treatment utilizing an innovative and evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof. Going into more details about the services patients can expect to receive at Spero Health, David Hayden, Senior VP of Clinical Services said, “Often times people don’t know where to turn or are afraid of judgment, and we want everyone to know that recovery is possible. Spero Health’s goal is to engage patients where they are in their journey and personalize the program to meet their specific needs so they can stabilize allowing for interventions to support sustained recovery efforts. Patients will have weekly access to a physician or nurse practitioner, counseling and recovery support services that help link them back to the community to address other issues such as housing, food insecurity, employment and much more.”
About Spero Health
Spero Health, Inc., is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates more than 75 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 30,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
For more information about Spero Health, please visit www.sperohealth.com
