North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.