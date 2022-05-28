North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.