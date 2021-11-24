Asahi Kasei to Produce Solution-Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber Using Butadiene Derived from Plastic Waste

Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, concluded an agreement with Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. on November 23, 2021, regarding the supply of butadiene derived from plastic waste and biomass. Asahi Kasei will be the world’s first company to use butadiene derived from plastic waste, and the first Japanese company to use butadiene derived from biomass, for S-SBR production (according to internal research). In addition to improving the performance of its S-SBR products and reducing CO2 emissions across the product life cycle toward the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Asahi Kasei aims to be a global leading sustainable partner for its customers.