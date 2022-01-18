ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Ascellus (“the Company”), the leading behavioral health platform in the workers’ compensation industry, focused on helping injured workers restore their physical and emotional wellbeing, announced the successful completion (“clean, unqualified report with no exceptions noted”) of their System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II attestation for Security. This achievement reflects the company’s commitment to the highest levels of data security.
"Ascellus’ SOC 2 achievement is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to our clients," said Ron Barden, Chief Financial Officer of Ascellus. "We take this responsibility seriously, and successfully completing our SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates how we prioritize the security of customer data."
An independent audit completed by BDO, with the help of Strike Graph, confirmed Ascellus’ controls related to its information security practices, policies, procedures and operations met the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
"While servicing the workers’ compensation industry, utilizing our platform to manage the delivery of behavioral health services for injured workers, it is imperative that we operate at the highest standards of quality and compliance," Barden continued. "Ascellus is proud to meet this milestone as we continue to invest in our architecture and security."
Offering expanded access to high-quality, personalized mental healthcare, Ascellus brings people and technology together in the company's nationwide network of 1,500 licensed clinicians to deliver customized treatment options, reduce costs for workers' compensation claims and empower injured workers to return to work sooner.
To learn more about Ascellus, please visit ascellus.com.
About Ascellus
Ascellus is the leading behavioral health platform focused on helping injured workers restore their physical and emotional wellbeing. By bringing people and technology together, Ascellus delivers customized treatment options through a national network of 1,500 licensed clinicians, reducing costs for workers' compensation claims and empowering injured workers to return to work sooner.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005344/en/
CONTACT: Rachel Ford Hutman
Ford Hutman Media
301-801-5540
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MANAGED CARE HEALTH MENTAL HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SECURITY
SOURCE: Ascellus
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/18/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/18/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005344/en