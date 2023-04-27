BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2023--
Today, Ascend Analytics and Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC (Peregrine) announced the sale of the Crown Jewels portfolio. The portfolio includes six energy storage projects, representing 892 megawatts across the ERCOT, MISO, PJM, and SPP ISOs.
The portfolio will be listed for sale on the Ascend Energy Exchange and the buyer selection process will conclude this summer. Ascend Energy Exchange is a marketplace for renewable and storage assets that streamlines the auction process by providing Ascend’s independent due diligence as part of the sale process.
Ascend brings its expertise in independent economic assessments, revenue forecasting and project finance support from over 150 licensed customers. Ascend generates location-specific (nodal) price and volatility forecasts across the US and provides strategic insights to confidently steward capital investments.
Peregrine seeks to develop, build and manage standalone battery energy storage and renewable energy assets across North America in an effort to unlock value in such assets. Assets developed and managed by Peregrine Energy Solutions benefit from an experienced team of renewable energy veterans who collectively bring over 20 gigawatts of renewable energy and storage facilities development experience.
“Peregrine's Crown Jewels are aptly named because they represent the very top percentile of nodes for energy arbitrage with outstanding locational attributes based on their real-time price volatility and geographic diversity. The quality of this portfolio is due to the disciplined site selection exercised by the developer,” said Gary Dorris, CEO of Ascend Analytics.
“The Crown Jewels projects expressed in this opportunity is the direct result of one of the most analytical greenfield campaigns across the industry. Not only are these projects sited in areas of high volatility, but sustained high volatility for years to come, supported also by their proximity to aging thermal units slated for retirement and a capacity mix increasingly dependent on intermittent supply,” said Hagen Lee, CEO of Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC.
“These assets have incredible potential to enable additional intermittent generation in the supply stack, which will deliver greater reliability and physical balancing flexibility attributes in their respective markets,” said Ryan Scalise, VP of Origination at Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC.
To learn more about the Crown Jewels portfolio and the Ascend Energy Exchange, please contact exchange@ascendanalytics.com.
About Ascend Analytics
Ascend Analytics is an innovative software service company that provides value added insights for the energy transition. Energy portfolios and markets have increased in complexity, making decision analysis more challenging. Ascend's solutions provide the core analytic infrastructure to enable deep understanding and streamline decision making.
About Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC
Peregrine Energy Solutions is an integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage that was established in 2022 through a partnership between Peregrine Energy Management and a global alternative investment manager with approximately $20 billion of assets. Peregrine Energy Solutions is a limited liability company formed in Delaware and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.
