Ascensus Specialties (“Ascensus” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based provider of specialty materials for life sciences and advanced technology markets, announced today its acquisition of Wychem Limited (“Wychem”), a leading UK-based manufacturer of fine chemicals for pharmaceutical and specialty applications. This transaction complements Ascensus’ existing capabilities and reinforces the Company’s focus on servicing the pharmaceutical sector.
“Wychem is an exciting addition to Ascensus and aligns with our commitment to serving the pharmaceutical space,” said Mike Huff, Chief Executive Officer of Ascensus. “It is a nimble, highly customer-centric organization with deep relationships across its global customer base of CDMO, pharmaceutical, and other specialty customers. The company’s consistent growth and reliable supply to customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic reflect its excellent reputation for service and quality. Wychem enhances our growing European manufacturing footprint and commercial presence, continuing to increase our offerings to our customers globally.”
Using its own process technology, Wychem manufactures starting materials and multi-step intermediates for the synthesis of pharmaceutical APIs and other advanced technology applications. Wychem manufactures over 1,000 products and specializes in the production of aromatic compounds and halogenation.
“We are proud of Wychem’s reputation for quality and customer service, and its emergence as a leading European, independent fine chemical manufacturer,” said David Bush, General Manager of Wychem. “We are delighted to bring our unique capabilities to Ascensus and believe the combination will expand our customer relationships worldwide.”
Ascensus will continue to support Wychem’s manufacturing facility and offices in the UK. Financial terms were not disclosed.
About Ascensus Specialties
Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Ascensus Specialties LLC is the global leader in borohydride, borane and specialty alcoholate reagents, CVD/ALD precursors, and high-purity APIs and cGMP materials. Ascensus’ chemistries improve the way its clients create their products by making what they do easier, more efficient, safer and more selective. The Company’s Strem Catalog provides researchers with high-purity, research-grade materials to drive innovation. From world-class production plants in Elma, Washington, Evans City, Pennsylvania, and Newburyport, Massachusetts, Ascensus has a global reach that ensures that clients can consistently manufacture their products to the highest standards.
Additional information about Ascensus is available at https://www.ascensusspecialties.com/
About Wychem
Wychem is a leading UK-based manufacturer of fine chemicals for pharmaceutical and specialty applications. Founded in 1968, Wychem provides a comprehensive range of more than 1,000 products and custom manufacturing solutions, with a focus on aromatic compounds and halogenation including direct bromination, direct iodination, and diazonium / sandmeyer reactions. The Company serves over 50 customers globally across a variety of end markets with a team of more than 25 experts. Wychem is ISO9001 certified and operates to the highest quality and safety standards. For more information, visit http://wychem.com/
