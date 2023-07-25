OAK BROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.
Ascent management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Live Call Registration Link: Here
Webcast Registration Link: Here
To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above or here and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the webcast registration link above or here. The webcast will be archived for one year in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ascentco.com.
About Ascent Industries Co.
Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Ascent, please visit its web site at www.ascentco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725207897/en/
CONTACT: Company Contact
Bill Steckel
Chief Financial Officer
1-630-884-9181Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Cody Cree
Gateway Group, Inc.
1-949-574-3860
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING STEEL
SOURCE: Ascent Industries Co.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/25/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/25/2023 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725207897/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.