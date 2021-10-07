FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, announces its application of Quick Response (QR) Codes to all models in its Transfer Switch Portfolio. This new feature provides users with direct digital access to serial number-linked documents using any smartphone or tablet that can scan QR codes.
The new QR Codes are on the new ASCO Identification Label applied to each transfer switch. The label presents:
- a list of the transfer switch’s accessories
- a QR code linked to the device’s serial number
- an overview of related service offers
Scanning this code with an internet-connected cell phone or tablet opens device-specific records. There are two ways to do so:
1. Scan it with any standard QR code reader to access:
- Product Brochures
- Manuals for the transfer switch and its controls and accessories
- Unit-specific outline and mounting drawings
- Unit-specific wiring diagrams
2. Scan it using Schneider Electric’s Facility Expert application to access the above-referenced documents, PLUS:
- Factory Test Reports
- Certificates of Compliance
- Seismic Certificates
- Asset management capabilities
The new Service Label with QR Code opens a wide range of digital assets that streamline transfer switch operation, maintenance, and ownership for facility managers, power technicians, and end-users.
To learn more, view the ASCO QR Code Data Sheet, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), or contact ASCO Customer Care.
About ASCO Power Technologies
ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005806/en/
CONTACT: Bhavesh Patel
+ 1 973 966 2746
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE SECURITY AEROSPACE DATA MANAGEMENT ENERGY MANUFACTURING CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT NETWORKS OTHER ENERGY MOBILE/WIRELESS ENGINEERING
SOURCE: ASCO Power Technologies
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/07/2021 12:25 PM/DISC: 10/07/2021 12:26 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005806/en