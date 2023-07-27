TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$136,275 million for 2Q23, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,740 million, down from NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and up from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS), compared to NT$3.69 for 2Q22 and NT$1.36 for 1Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS), compared to NT$3.61 for 2Q22 and NT$1.30 for 1Q23.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

2Q23 Results Highlights – Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$114,534 million for the quarter, up from NT$111,552 million in 1Q23.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$70,924 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$14,918 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,069 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 2Q23 from 14.8% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 6.9% in 2Q23, compared to 5.9% in 1Q23.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    • Net interest expense was NT$1,100 million.
    • Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,188 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    • Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,914 million.
    • Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$326 million.
    • Other net non-operating income was NT$747 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$699 million.
  • Income before tax was NT$10,111 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$7,870 million in 1Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,914 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,777 million in 1Q23.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,740 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and NT$5,817 million in 1Q23.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,376,430,787, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS) were based on 4,293,489,282 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS) were based on 4,342,947,820 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights – ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$76,108 million for the quarter, down by 20% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$59,947 million for the quarter, up by 2% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$22,617 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$12,090 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,764 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 21.2% in 2Q23 from 20.1% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 9.7% in 2Q23, compared to 8.7% in 1Q23.

2Q23 Results Highlights – EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$60,424 million, down by 9% year-over-year and up by 5% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$54,785 million, down by 8% year-over-year and up by 3% sequentially.
    • Raw material cost totaled NT$48,251 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.
    • Labor cost totaled NT$2,714 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
    • Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,040 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin increased by 1.4 percentage points to 9.3% in 2Q23 from 7.9% in 1Q23.
  • Operating margin was 3.5% in 2Q23, compared to 2.3% in 1Q23.

LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 2Q23 totaled US$209 million, of which US$107 million was used in packaging operations, US$60 million in testing operations, US$33 million in EMS operations and US$9 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$384,648 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Current ratio was 1.20 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total number of employees was 93,950 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 94,172 as of March 31, 2023.

Business Review

Customers

ATM Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in both 2Q23 and 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 57% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 56% in 1Q23.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 35% in 1Q23.

EMS Basis

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 67% in 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 75% in 1Q23.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

EBITDA (NT$ million)

25,770

23,765

35,211

ATM Operations



2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

76,108

73,319

94,998

Revenues by Application







Communication

49 %

50 %

52 %

Computing

18 %

17 %

16 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

33 %

33 %

32 %

Revenues by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

41 %

41 %

43 %

Wirebonding

34 %

34 %

35 %

Others

7 %

8 %

6 %

Testing

16 %

16 %

15 %

Material

2 %

1 %

1 %

Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ million)*

176

197

461

EBITDA (NT$ million)

21,643

20,552

30,940

Number of Wirebonders

25,880

25,799

25,876

Number of Testers

5,495

5,447

5,194

EMS Operations



2Q23

1Q23

2Q22

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

60,424

57,733

66,218

Revenues by Application







Communication

34 %

35 %

35 %

Computing

8 %

8 %

13 %

Consumer

33 %

29 %

28 %

Industrial

15 %

17 %

15 %

Automotive

8 %

9 %

8 %

Others

2 %

2 %

1 %

Capacity







CapEx (US$ million)*

33

32

53

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2023



Mar. 31

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Jun. 30

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Net revenues





















Packaging

61,846



60,029



78,394



121,875



146,777



Testing

12,292



11,407



13,760



23,699



26,343



EMS

60,384



57,731



66,213



118,115



127,376



Others

1,753



1,724



2,072



3,477



4,334



Total net revenues

136,275



130,891



160,439



267,166



304,830

























Cost of revenues

(114,534)



(111,552)



(126,051)



(226,086)



(241,971)



Gross profit

21,741



19,339



34,388



41,080



62,859

























Operating expenses





















Research and development

(6,218)



(5,572)



(5,795)



(11,790)



(11,157)



Selling, general and administrative

(6,111)



(6,072)



(7,987)



(12,183)



(14,983)



Total operating expenses

(12,329)



(11,644)



(13,782)



(23,973)



(26,140)



Operating income

9,412



7,695



20,606



17,107



36,719

























Net non-operating income and expenses





















Interest expense - net

(1,100)



(1,076)



(702)



(2,176)



(1,274)



Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,188)



545



(1,301)



(643)



(2,405)



Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

1,914



103



1,543



2,017



2,949



Gain (loss) on equity-method investments

326



(12)



486



314



685



Others

747



615



504



1,362



1,125



Total non-operating income and expenses

699



175



530



874



1,080



Income before tax

10,111



7,870



21,136



17,981



37,799

























Income tax expense

(1,914)



(1,777)



(4,479)



(3,691)



(7,757)



Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

8,197



6,093



16,657



14,290



30,042



Non-controlling interests

(457)



(276)



(669)



(733)



(1,147)

























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

7,740



5,817



15,988



13,557



28,895

























Per share data:





















Earnings per share





















– Basic

NT$1.80



NT$1.36



NT$3.69



NT$3.16



NT$6.71



– Diluted

NT$1.76



NT$1.30



NT$3.61



NT$3.07



NT$6.51

























Earnings per equivalent ADS





















– Basic

US$0.118



US$0.089



US$0.253



US$0.207



US$0.470



– Diluted

US$0.115



US$0.086



US$0.247



US$0.202



US$0.456

























Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares)

4,342,948



4,336,965



4,375,107



4,341,706



4,359,944

























FX (NTD/USD)

30.57



30.40



29.26



30.49



28.56



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2023



Mar. 31

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Jun. 30

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Net revenues





















Packaging

62,607



60,770



79,894



123,377



149,815



Testing

12,292



11,407



13,760



23,699



26,343



Direct Material

1,165



1,106



1,288



2,271



2,767



Others

44



36



56



80



98



Total net revenues

76,108



73,319



94,998



149,427



179,023

























Cost of revenues

(59,947)



(58,570)



(67,230)



(118,517)



(128,154)



Gross profit

16,161



14,749



27,768



30,910



50,869

























Operating expenses





















Research and development

(4,748)



(4,269)



(4,455)



(9,017)



(8,591)



Selling, general and administrative

(4,008)



(4,071)



(5,318)



(8,079)



(10,271)



Total operating expenses

(8,756)



(8,340)



(9,773)



(17,096)



(18,862)



Operating income

7,405



6,409



17,995



13,814



32,007



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended



For the six months ended



Jun. 30

2023



Mar. 31

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Jun. 30

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Net revenues





















Total net revenues

60,424



57,733



66,218



118,157



127,384

























Cost of revenues

(54,785)



(53,166)



(59,568)



(107,951)



(115,354)



Gross profit

5,639



4,567



6,650



10,206



12,030

























Operating expenses





















Research and development

(1,527)



(1,324)



(1,380)



(2,851)



(2,629)



Selling, general and administrative

(2,023)



(1,918)



(2,603)



(3,941)



(4,534)



Total operating expenses

(3,550)



(3,242)



(3,983)



(6,792)



(7,163)



Operating income

2,089



1,325



2,667



3,414



4,867



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)







As of Jun. 30, 2023





As of Mar. 31, 2023

Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents





59,351





62,056

Financial assets – current





7,040





6,317

Trade receivables





98,671





91,514

Inventories





77,568





85,667

Others





28,400





25,717

Total current assets





271,030





271,271















Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method





26,761





24,352

Property, plant and equipment





262,604





266,005

Right-of-use assets





10,691





10,882

Intangible assets





71,298





72,101

Others





30,137





30,829

Total assets





672,521





675,440















Current liabilities













Short-term borrowings





37,798





45,158

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings





18,191





11,999

Trade payables





67,225





63,552

Others





102,551





113,650

Total current liabilities





225,765





234,359















Bonds payable





33,462





38,837

Long-term borrowings[2]





90,224





86,752

Other liabilities





25,653





25,766

Total liabilities





375,104





385,714















Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent





278,624





270,651

Non-controlling interests





18,793





19,075

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity





672,521





675,440





























Current ratio





1.20





1.16

Net debt to equity ratio





0.41





0.42

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ million)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the six months ended





Jun. 30

2023



Mar. 31

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Jun. 30

2023



Jun. 30

2022



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:























Profit before income tax



10,111



7,870



21,136



17,981



37,799



Depreciation & amortization



14,488



14,439



13,749



28,927



27,252



Other operating activities items



(8,643)



8,449



(19,858)



(194)



(22,844)



Net cash generated from operating activities



15,956



30,758



15,027



46,714



42,207



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:























Net payments for property, plant and equipment



(12,147)



(15,206)



(17,292)



(27,353)



(34,474)



Other investment activities items



(2,285)



415



(245)



(1,870)



(998)



Net cash used in investing activities



(14,432)



(14,791)



(17,537)



(29,223)



(35,472)



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:























Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings



(3,395)



(11,621)



(8,980)



(15,016)



(14,290)



Other financing activities items



(1,055)



116



(893)



(939)



(1,162)



Net cash used in financing activities



(4,450)



(11,505)



(9,873)



(15,955)



(15,452)



Foreign currency exchange effect



481



(446)



803



35



5,490



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(2,445)



4,016



(11,580)



1,571



(3,227)



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period



62,056



58,040



84,426



58,040



76,073



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period



59,611



62,056



72,846



59,611



72,846



Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet



59,351



62,056



72,846



59,351



72,846



Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale



260



-



-



260



-



[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

