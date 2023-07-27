TAIPEI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$136,275 million for 2Q23, down by 15% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$7,740 million, down from NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and up from NT$5,817 million in 1Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS), compared to NT$3.69 for 2Q22 and NT$1.36 for 1Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS), compared to NT$3.61 for 2Q22 and NT$1.30 for 1Q23.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q23 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 46%, 9%, 44%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$114,534 million for the quarter, up from NT$111,552 million in 1Q23.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$70,924 million for the quarter, representing 52% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$14,918 million for the quarter, representing 11% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,069 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 2Q23 from 14.8% in 1Q23.
- Operating margin was 6.9% in 2Q23, compared to 5.9% in 1Q23.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,100 million.
- Net foreign exchange loss was NT$1,188 million, primarily attributable to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,914 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$326 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$747 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$699 million.
- Income before tax was NT$10,111 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$7,870 million in 1Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$1,914 million for the quarter, compared to NT$1,777 million in 1Q23.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7,740 million in 2Q23, compared to NT$15,988 million in 2Q22 and NT$5,817 million in 1Q23.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,376,430,787, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$1.80 (or US$0.118 per ADS) were based on 4,293,489,282 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q23. Our 2Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$1.76 (or US$0.115 per ADS) were based on 4,342,947,820 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q23.
2Q23 Results Highlights – ATM
- Net revenues were NT$76,108 million for the quarter, down by 20% year-over-year and up by 4% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$59,947 million for the quarter, up by 2% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$22,617 million for the quarter, representing 30% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,090 million for the quarter, representing 16% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,764 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.1 percentage points to 21.2% in 2Q23 from 20.1% in 1Q23.
- Operating margin was 9.7% in 2Q23, compared to 8.7% in 1Q23.
2Q23 Results Highlights – EMS
- Net revenues were NT$60,424 million, down by 9% year-over-year and up by 5% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$54,785 million, down by 8% year-over-year and up by 3% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$48,251 million for the quarter, representing 80% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,714 million for the quarter, representing 5% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,040 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.4 percentage points to 9.3% in 2Q23 from 7.9% in 1Q23.
- Operating margin was 3.5% in 2Q23, compared to 2.3% in 1Q23.
LIQUIdiTY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 2Q23 totaled US$209 million, of which US$107 million was used in packaging operations, US$60 million in testing operations, US$33 million in EMS operations and US$9 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$384,648 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Current ratio was 1.20 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.41 as of June 30, 2023.
- Total number of employees was 93,950 as of June 30, 2023, compared to 94,172 as of March 31, 2023.
Business Review
Customers
ATM Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 41% of our total net revenues in both 2Q23 and 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 57% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 56% in 1Q23.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 33% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 35% in 1Q23.
EMS Basis
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 67% in 1Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q23.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 2Q23, compared to 75% in 1Q23.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023.
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
EBITDA (NT$ million)
25,770
23,765
35,211
ATM Operations
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
76,108
73,319
94,998
Revenues by Application
Communication
49 %
50 %
52 %
Computing
18 %
17 %
16 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
33 %
33 %
32 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
41 %
41 %
43 %
Wirebonding
34 %
34 %
35 %
Others
7 %
8 %
6 %
Testing
16 %
16 %
15 %
Material
2 %
1 %
1 %
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ million)*
176
197
461
EBITDA (NT$ million)
21,643
20,552
30,940
Number of Wirebonders
25,880
25,799
25,876
Number of Testers
5,495
5,447
5,194
EMS Operations
2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
60,424
57,733
66,218
Revenues by Application
Communication
34 %
35 %
35 %
Computing
8 %
8 %
13 %
Consumer
33 %
29 %
28 %
Industrial
15 %
17 %
15 %
Automotive
8 %
9 %
8 %
Others
2 %
2 %
1 %
Capacity
CapEx (US$ million)*
33
32
53
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2023
Mar. 31
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Net revenues
Packaging
61,846
60,029
78,394
121,875
146,777
Testing
12,292
11,407
13,760
23,699
26,343
EMS
60,384
57,731
66,213
118,115
127,376
Others
1,753
1,724
2,072
3,477
4,334
Total net revenues
136,275
130,891
160,439
267,166
304,830
Cost of revenues
(114,534)
(111,552)
(126,051)
(226,086)
(241,971)
Gross profit
21,741
19,339
34,388
41,080
62,859
Operating expenses
Research and development
(6,218)
(5,572)
(5,795)
(11,790)
(11,157)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,111)
(6,072)
(7,987)
(12,183)
(14,983)
Total operating expenses
(12,329)
(11,644)
(13,782)
(23,973)
(26,140)
Operating income
9,412
7,695
20,606
17,107
36,719
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,100)
(1,076)
(702)
(2,176)
(1,274)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(1,188)
545
(1,301)
(643)
(2,405)
Gain on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
1,914
103
1,543
2,017
2,949
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
326
(12)
486
314
685
Others
747
615
504
1,362
1,125
Total non-operating income and expenses
699
175
530
874
1,080
Income before tax
10,111
7,870
21,136
17,981
37,799
Income tax expense
(1,914)
(1,777)
(4,479)
(3,691)
(7,757)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
8,197
6,093
16,657
14,290
30,042
Non-controlling interests
(457)
(276)
(669)
(733)
(1,147)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
7,740
5,817
15,988
13,557
28,895
Per share data:
Earnings per share
– Basic
NT$1.80
NT$1.36
NT$3.69
NT$3.16
NT$6.71
– Diluted
NT$1.76
NT$1.30
NT$3.61
NT$3.07
NT$6.51
Earnings per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.118
US$0.089
US$0.253
US$0.207
US$0.470
– Diluted
US$0.115
US$0.086
US$0.247
US$0.202
US$0.456
Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares)
4,342,948
4,336,965
4,375,107
4,341,706
4,359,944
FX (NTD/USD)
30.57
30.40
29.26
30.49
28.56
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2023
Mar. 31
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Net revenues
Packaging
62,607
60,770
79,894
123,377
149,815
Testing
12,292
11,407
13,760
23,699
26,343
Direct Material
1,165
1,106
1,288
2,271
2,767
Others
44
36
56
80
98
Total net revenues
76,108
73,319
94,998
149,427
179,023
Cost of revenues
(59,947)
(58,570)
(67,230)
(118,517)
(128,154)
Gross profit
16,161
14,749
27,768
30,910
50,869
Operating expenses
Research and development
(4,748)
(4,269)
(4,455)
(9,017)
(8,591)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,008)
(4,071)
(5,318)
(8,079)
(10,271)
Total operating expenses
(8,756)
(8,340)
(9,773)
(17,096)
(18,862)
Operating income
7,405
6,409
17,995
13,814
32,007
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2023
Mar. 31
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Net revenues
Total net revenues
60,424
57,733
66,218
118,157
127,384
Cost of revenues
(54,785)
(53,166)
(59,568)
(107,951)
(115,354)
Gross profit
5,639
4,567
6,650
10,206
12,030
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,527)
(1,324)
(1,380)
(2,851)
(2,629)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,023)
(1,918)
(2,603)
(3,941)
(4,534)
Total operating expenses
(3,550)
(3,242)
(3,983)
(6,792)
(7,163)
Operating income
2,089
1,325
2,667
3,414
4,867
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30, 2023
As of Mar. 31, 2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
59,351
62,056
Financial assets – current
7,040
6,317
Trade receivables
98,671
91,514
Inventories
77,568
85,667
Others
28,400
25,717
Total current assets
271,030
271,271
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity method
26,761
24,352
Property, plant and equipment
262,604
266,005
Right-of-use assets
10,691
10,882
Intangible assets
71,298
72,101
Others
30,137
30,829
Total assets
672,521
675,440
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
37,798
45,158
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
18,191
11,999
Trade payables
67,225
63,552
Others
102,551
113,650
Total current liabilities
225,765
234,359
Bonds payable
33,462
38,837
Long-term borrowings[2]
90,224
86,752
Other liabilities
25,653
25,766
Total liabilities
375,104
385,714
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
278,624
270,651
Non-controlling interests
18,793
19,075
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
672,521
675,440
Current ratio
1.20
1.16
Net debt to equity ratio
0.41
0.42
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2023
Mar. 31
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Jun. 30
2023
Jun. 30
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
10,111
7,870
21,136
17,981
37,799
Depreciation & amortization
14,488
14,439
13,749
28,927
27,252
Other operating activities items
(8,643)
8,449
(19,858)
(194)
(22,844)
Net cash generated from operating activities
15,956
30,758
15,027
46,714
42,207
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant and equipment
(12,147)
(15,206)
(17,292)
(27,353)
(34,474)
Other investment activities items
(2,285)
415
(245)
(1,870)
(998)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,432)
(14,791)
(17,537)
(29,223)
(35,472)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings
(3,395)
(11,621)
(8,980)
(15,016)
(14,290)
Other financing activities items
(1,055)
116
(893)
(939)
(1,162)
Net cash used in financing activities
(4,450)
(11,505)
(9,873)
(15,955)
(15,452)
Foreign currency exchange effect
481
(446)
803
35
5,490
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,445)
4,016
(11,580)
1,571
(3,227)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
62,056
58,040
84,426
58,040
76,073
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
59,611
62,056
72,846
59,611
72,846
Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet
59,351
62,056
72,846
59,351
72,846
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale
260
-
-
260
-
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
