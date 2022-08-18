MINNEAPOLIS & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--
Today, ASG, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors that buys and builds vertical SaaS companies, announced the acquisition of MediMatrix (formerly WebInterstate). MediMatrix is a mobile healthcare software business that streamlines order management, enables 1-click image sharing, and expedites reimbursements for medical providers offering mobile radiology and imaging services.
“We’re excited to welcome MediMatrix into the ASG community,” said Alice Song, President & Head of M&A at ASG. “COVID-19 only further highlighted the criticality of mobile healthcare solutions and the importance of getting it right. Ken and the MediMatrix team have created an industry leading app that creates both better processes for its clients and better outcomes for their patients, and we're looking forward to building on that — both through organic growth and continued acquisition in mission critical healthcare software solutions.”
MediMatrix will be led by CEO, Marvel Myrtile. “Over the last 20+ years, MediMatrix has established itself as the leading software provider in the mobile radiology space and it is evident that the patients our products serve are at the core of everything we do,” said Myrtile. “The founding team has worked tirelessly over the years to create a comprehensive platform that ensures that our customers are equipped with cutting-edge technology to reach and diagnose millions of patients. As the need for mobile healthcare continues to grow, I’m beyond excited to lead the MediMatrix team and build upon the platform to meet the needs of a quickly evolving industry.”
Founder, Ken Kern will remain active in the business as Chief Technology Officer. “Our goal has always been to leverage technology to improve healthcare for patients in the long-term care industry,” said Kern. “I am excited to have found a partner in ASG that will continue to build industry leading software solutions for our customers.”
About MediMatrix
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, MediMatrix is an end-to-end solution that makes running a portable radiology imaging service company much easier. The platform covers the entire process from imaging orders, to dispatching a mobile tech, sending images, and coordinating billing. This ultimately improves patient care dramatically by speeding up the process of delivering and examining medical imaging.
About ASG
ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.
About Alpine Investors
Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring proven leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.
