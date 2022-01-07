Less than a year after breaking her leg in a gruesome fall, actress Ashley Judd completed a 25-mile hike.
The “Double Jeopardy” star wrote in an Instagram post that the hike took place on the 11-month anniversary of her accident in Congo, which she said left her “nearly hemorrhaging to death,” along with four breaks in her right leg and a paralyzed foot.
“What is here, now, is a leg that works (with a wee limp and a some knee stiffness at times), a spirit that (won’t) let anything hold it back, and a desire to show up for the fullness of a beautiful life,” Judd wrote Wednesday.
Judd, 53, added that she is now eager to return to Congo following months of rehabilitation.
“My heart is open and eager,” she wrote.
“I do not yet know what I will feel, I know only that I will feel, and I am ready to greet the experience with curiosity, wonder, and an abundance of gratitude for every life-saving sister and brother who stroked my face, carried my make shift hammock through the rain forest for hours, wept alongside my agony, or simply laid beside me as I bit a stick while in shock,” Judd continued. “And really, all that is in the past now.”
Judd thanked the people who rescued her in an Instagram post last August, writing that if it wasn’t for them, “internal bleeding would have likely killed me, and I would have lost my leg.”
Last August, Judd shared a video showing her walking again as she hiked in the Swiss National Park.
