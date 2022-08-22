DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--

The "Asia Labeling and Product Decoration Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Labeling and Product Decoration Market 2022 focuses on the materials used in the production of labels of all types.

The major labeling technologies are described in detail with value chain diagrams provided for the leading label formats.

What's in it for you?

  • Label market by label technology
  • Label market growth
  • Label market growth by label technology
  • Label market end-use segments for the total label market and label technologies
  • Primary product label market data
  • Label markets by material
  • Market structures
  • Growth trends
  • Raw material assessment & trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1. Product Decoration & Identification Technologies

4. Asian Label Market

4.1. Asian Label Market - Value Chain

4.2. Asian Label Market - Market Segmentation

4.2.1. Asian Label Market - Application Categories

4.2.2 Asian Label Market - End use Markets

4.2.2. Asian Label Market - Regional Markets

4.3. Asian Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

5. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market

5.1. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - Market Structure &Value Chain

5.1.1. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - Market Structure

5.1.2. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - Value Chain

5.2. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market -Market Segmentation

5.2.1. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - Application Categories

5.2.2. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - End-use Markets

5.2.3. Asian Pressure-sensitive Label Market - Materials

5.2.4. Regional Markets

5.3. Trends & Forecasts

6. Asian Glue-applied Label Market

6.1. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

6.2. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Segmentation

6.3. Asian Glue-applied Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

6.4. Asian Glue-applied Label Market Summary

7. Asian Sleeve Label Market

7.1. Asian Sleeve Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

7.2. Asian Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

7.3. Asian Sleeve Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

7.4. Market Summary

8. Asian In-mold Label Market

8.1. Asian In-mold Label Market - Market Structure & Value Chain

8.2. Asian In-mold Label Market - Market Segmentation

8.3. Asian In-mold Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

8.4. Asian In-mold Label Market Summary

9. Asian Label Market - Other Labeling Technologies

10. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends

10.1. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends Macro-economic Influences

10.2. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends - Volume Trends

10.3. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends - Print Technology Trends

10.4. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends - Raw Material Prices

10.5. Asian Labeling/Converting Trends - Environmental Issues; Food Contact; Legislation & Guidelines

11. Company Directory

11.1. Diecutting and Presses

11.2. Film Suppliers

11.3. Paper Suppliers

11.4. Pressure-sensitive Laminators

11.5. Printers

11.6. Test Equipment and Inks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oayz0g

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005565/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING RETAIL OTHER TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/22/2022 11:47 AM/DISC: 08/22/2022 11:47 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005565/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you