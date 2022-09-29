DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--
The "Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$1,964.85 million in 2021 to US$2,822.13 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.
Air pollution is a major cause of morbidity and mortality across the region. China is the world's fastest-growing and largest developing country, and it reports one of the highest air pollution-related mortality rates in the world due to the worsening air pollution levels. In 2019, ambient particulate matter pollution was ranked as the fourth-leading cause of the loss of years of life among people in China.
As a result, the necessity for air treatment has been a key focus of governments worldwide, contributing to the air treatment market expansion. There is substantial epidemiological evidence that air pollution is harmful to human health and is linked to respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
In 2020, the particulate segment held the largest share; and the coalescing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into stainless steel, sterile, silicone free, high pressure, high temperature, antibacterial, and absolute filters.
Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into aftercoolers, oil water separators, and drains. In 2020, the drains segment held the largest share of the market; and the aftercoolers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the market is segmented into general industry, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining. In 2020, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share of the market; and the general industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, based on country, the Asia Pacific air treatment market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. In 2020, China held the largest market share; and India is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Burgeoning Incidents of Chronic Health Issues due to Air Pollution
- Increasing Industrialization in the region
Market Restraints
- Appearance Renewable Energy Sources as Alternative to Conventional Energy Sources
Market Opportunities
- Raising Innovation of Advanced Air Treatment Products
- Future Trends
- Initiation of Wearable and Giant Air Treatment Products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market Landscape
5. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics
6. Asia Pacific Air Treatment - Market Analysis
7. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - By Type
8. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - By Application
9. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - Country Analysis
10. Asia Pacific Air treatment market - Industry Landscape
11. Company Profiles
12. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Beko Technologies
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- Friulair Srl
- Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co.,
- Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co., Ltd
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN
- Mikropor
- OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana
- ORION Electronics Ltd.
- SPX FLOW, Inc.
- Xebec Adsorption Inc.
