DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022--

The "Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$1,964.85 million in 2021 to US$2,822.13 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Air pollution is a major cause of morbidity and mortality across the region. China is the world's fastest-growing and largest developing country, and it reports one of the highest air pollution-related mortality rates in the world due to the worsening air pollution levels. In 2019, ambient particulate matter pollution was ranked as the fourth-leading cause of the loss of years of life among people in China.

As a result, the necessity for air treatment has been a key focus of governments worldwide, contributing to the air treatment market expansion. There is substantial epidemiological evidence that air pollution is harmful to human health and is linked to respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

In 2020, the particulate segment held the largest share; and the coalescing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into stainless steel, sterile, silicone free, high pressure, high temperature, antibacterial, and absolute filters.

Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into aftercoolers, oil water separators, and drains. In 2020, the drains segment held the largest share of the market; and the aftercoolers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into general industry, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining. In 2020, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share of the market; and the general industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, based on country, the Asia Pacific air treatment market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. In 2020, China held the largest market share; and India is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Burgeoning Incidents of Chronic Health Issues due to Air Pollution
  • Increasing Industrialization in the region

Market Restraints

  • Appearance Renewable Energy Sources as Alternative to Conventional Energy Sources

Market Opportunities

  • Raising Innovation of Advanced Air Treatment Products
  • Future Trends
  • Initiation of Wearable and Giant Air Treatment Products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market Landscape

5. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Asia Pacific Air Treatment - Market Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - By Type

8. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - By Application

9. Asia Pacific Air Treatment Market - Country Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Air treatment market - Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Beko Technologies
  • Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • Friulair Srl
  • Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co.,
  • Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co., Ltd
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  • KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN
  • Mikropor
  • OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana
  • ORION Electronics Ltd.
  • SPX FLOW, Inc.
  • Xebec Adsorption Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ny6cuh

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005794/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: CHINA AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA INDIA JAPAN AUSTRALIA ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH OTHER ENERGY ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 09/29/2022 12:19 PM/DISC: 09/29/2022 12:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005794/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you