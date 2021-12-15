DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021--
The "Asia Pacific (APAC) Data Center Blade Server Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.20% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.819 billion by 2021, from US$2.055 billion in 2016.
Being more energy-efficient as compared to other technologies, blade servers are stimulating the growth in APAC Region. However, expenses incurred to purchase a blade server unit are high and make customers bound for the long term and provides limited opportunity for its integration or updating.
Geographically, countries such as India, Japan, and China are becoming appealing destinations as these countries are making huge investments in telecom, and banking, and insurance among other sectors requiring new data centers. The growing need for big data and cloud computing in this region, especially in India is driving the data center demand and thereby positively impacting the blade server market.
Market Players
The competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are
- Dell
- Cisco
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- Inspur Systems
- Fujitsu
- NEC Corporation
- INAP
- AWS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Segmentation
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Forces
4.6. Supplier Outlook
4.7. Industry Outlook
4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Scenario Analysis
5. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Data Centre Type (US$ billion)
5.1. Tier 1
5.2. Tier 2
5.3. Tier 3
5.4. Tier 4
6. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Service (US$ billion)
6.1. Professional Services
6.2. Consulting Services
6.3. Installation and Support Services
7. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)
7.1. Large Size Organization
7.2. Small Size Organization
7.3. Medium Size Organization
8. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Vertical (US$ billion)
8.1. IT and Telecom
8.2. Manufacturing
8.3. Media and Entertainment
8.4. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.5. Retail
8.6. Government
8.7. Healthcare
8.8. Others
9. Asia Pacific Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9.1. Asia Pacific
9.1.1. India
9.1.2. Japan
9.1.3. China
9.1.4. Others
10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Market Share Analysis
10.2. Investment Analysis
10.3. Recent Deals
10.4. Strategies of Key Players
11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m2xzc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005890/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/15/2021 12:29 PM/DISC: 12/15/2021 12:29 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005890/en