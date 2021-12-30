DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 30, 2021--
The "Asia Pacific Biosimilars Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific biosimilars market will grow by 30.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $140.4 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the affordability of biosimilar-based treatment, rising incidence of chronic diseases due to aging populations, patent expirations of many blockbuster drugs, and better healthcare provisions.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific biosimilars market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific biosimilars market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Indication, Manufacturing, End User, and Country.
For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Indication, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players:
- AMEGA Biotech S.A.
- Apotex Inc.
- Biocon Ltd
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Celltrion, Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- LG Chem, Ltd.
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Recombinant Non-glycosylated Biosimilars
3.2.1 Insulin
3.2.2 Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rHGH)
3.2.3 Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor
3.2.4 Interferon
3.3 Recombinant Glycosylated Biosimilars
3.3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)
3.3.2 Erythropoietin (EPO)
3.3.3 Follicle Stimulating Hormone
3.4 Recombinant Peptides and Others
3.4.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)-Inhibitor
3.4.2 Parathyroid Hormone
3.4.3 Enzymes, Immunomodulators, GnRH Analogs and Others
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Indication
4.1 Market Overview by Indication
4.2 Cancer
4.3 Autoimmune Disease
4.4 Blood Disorder
4.5 Diabetes
4.6 Growth Hormone Deficiency
4.7 Infectious Diseases
4.8 Other Indications
5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Manufacturing
5.1 Market Overview by Manufacturing
5.2 Contract Manufacturing
5.3 Inhouse Manufacturing
6 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by End User
6.1 Market Overview by End User
6.2 Hospitals and Clinics
6.3 Research Institutes
6.4 Other End Users
7 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.2 Japan
7.3 China
7.4 Australia
7.5 India
7.6 South Korea
7.7 Rest of APAC Region
8 Competitive Landscape
